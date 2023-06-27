PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Native plants are crucial to maintaining biodiversity by ensuring that native animals, such as birds, are able to survive.

Native plants are ones that grew in a specific area long before humans arrived to a location and brought non-local plants with them. Many of these plants provide food, shelter and other important elements to many native insects, which native birds need in order to sustain their diet.

Ecosystems only work when every species that created the ecosystem is healthy and abundant. If certain species sources for survival, plants in this case, are taken away then the entire population is affected.

Benefits of growing native plants in your garden

Low maintenance

Because these plants have evolved with the environment, they usually need very little human intervention to survive. This makes them great for beginner gardeners and those who struggle with maintaining other plants.

Limits the use of chemicals

Many lawns and home gardens require lots of artificial fertilizer and chemicals like pesticides and herbicides to maintain. In fact, lawns on average have 10x more chemical pesticides per acre than farms. This is not great for the health of the environment and therefore for the health of the people and animals in the community. Native plants allow people to bypass these harmful substances, creating a healthier habitat for all living things in the area.

Fights climate change

The less the mower has to run, the less carbon pollution from the exhaust will pollute the air. Also, lots of native plants, such as certain trees, are able to store greenhouse gasses.

Conserves water

Native plants, as was mentioned, require much less maintenance. Part of this is that they don’t need watering nearly as much as non-native plants, which conserves water. This also saves the gardener time and money.

Helps wildlife

Birds aren’t the only wild creatures who benefit from native plants. Butterflies and moths rely on native plants to survive. Pollinators including native bees, who are instrumental in human survival, hummingbirds, and bats require specific native plants to get their nectar. Other native plants provide shelter for mammals and give food like native seeds, nuts, and fruits to other species.

As a bonus, native plants will also give a garden a beautiful look that many homeowners are seeking. Many have lots of colors that change as the seasons progress to match the tone of the year.

Take the time to learn about which plants are native to Pennsylvania and which will work best in your zone at specific times of the year to ensure that your garden is beautiful and beneficial.