(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is known for cheesesteaks, pretzels, hoagies, pierogies, and… barbeque?
Barbeque may not be the first food that comes to mind when you think of Pennsylvania, but the Keystone State can still deliver on that barbeque you’ve craving.
abc27 has compiled a sweet, smoky, tangy list of the best places to get barbeque in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Official BBQ & Burgers – 6295 Lyters Ln, Harrisburg
- Up In Smoke Bbq – 1330 N Mountain Rd, Harrisburg
- Forrest’s Feed Co. – 283 E Main St, Hummelstown
- Smoked Bar & Grill – 1201 W Chocolate Ave, Hummelstown
- Smoking Aces Bbq – 668 Firehouse Rd, Grantville
- Fire & Ice Smokehouse & Creamery – 3417 Peters Mountain Rd, Halifax
West Shore area
- Redd’s Smokehouse BBQ – 109 N Hanover St, Carlisle and 4890 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
- PB’s Kitchen with Southern Smoke – 814 Newville Rd, Carlisle
- Rubbin’ Meats – 1025 Market St, Lemoyne
Lancaster area
- Bellys BBQ & Burritos – 5503 Main St, Lancaster
- The BBQ Barn – 2395 Covered Bridge Drive, Lancaster
- Brewster’s Bar-B-Que – 1121 Steinmetz Rd, Ephrata
- Rooster Street Butcher – 11 S Cedar St, Lititz
York area
- Porky’s Place BBQ – 4223 Lincoln Hwy E, York
- The Cove – 1500 S George St, York
- Skillet2Plate Soul Bistro – 221 W Philadelphia St, York
Lebanon area
- Pudgey’s Pit Bar B Que – 21 S 8th St, Lebanon
- Big Daddy’s Ribs & Wings – 204 Cumberland St, Lebanon
- Babes Grill House – 312 E Main St, Palmyra
Gettysburg area
- Borough BBQ – 15 York St, Gettysburg
- Uncle Moe’s Soul Food – Catering and Concessions around the Gettysburg area
- Mason Dixon Distillery – 331 E Water St, Gettysburg
Scranton area
- B3Q Smokehouse – 200 Wyoming Ave, West Pittston
- American Grill & BBQ – 1320 Wyoming Ave, Exeter
- Food & Fire BBQ-Taphouse – 7041 Shoppes Blvd, Moosic
- Ma Greenley’s Bar BBQ – 526 Thurstin Hollow Rd, Tunkhannock
- ButcherBobs BBQ – 12 S Mountain Blvd, Mountain Top
Erie area
- Federal Hill Smokehouse – 2609 Peach St, Erie
- Underdog BBQ – 3040 W Lake Rd, Erie
- Three B Saloon – 732 W 4th St, Erie
- Outlaw Barbeque Revolution – 3802 Elmwood Ave, Erie
Philadelphia area
- Mike’s BBQ – 1703 S 11th St, Philadelphia
- Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse – 7500 State Rd, Philadelphia
- The Lucky Well – 990 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia
- Fette Sau – 1208 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
- Big Bad Wolf Barbeque – 4916 Pennell Rd, Aston
Pittsburgh area
- Mitch’s Barbeque Restaurant & Catering – 16070 Perry State Rte, Warrendale
- Pig and Fire House of Barbeque – 1445 Washington Rd, Washington
- Showcase BBQ – 6800 Frankstown Ave, Pittsburgh
- Big Rig’s BBQ – 226 A Center Rd, Monroeville
- Pittsburgh Barbecue Company – 1000 Banksville Rd, Pittsburgh