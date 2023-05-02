(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is known for cheesesteaks, pretzels, hoagies, pierogies, and… barbeque?

Barbeque may not be the first food that comes to mind when you think of Pennsylvania, but the Keystone State can still deliver on that barbeque you’ve craving.

abc27 has compiled a sweet, smoky, tangy list of the best places to get barbeque in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.

Harrisburg area

West Shore area

Lancaster area

York area

Lebanon area

Gettysburg area

Scranton area

Erie area

Philadelphia area

Pittsburgh area