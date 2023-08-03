HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Aug. 3 is National IPA Day and according to Breweries in PA, Harrisburg is home to several breweries where you can visit and enjoy a cold craft beer to celebrate.

These are the rankings of the state capitals breweries, according to Untapped.

6. Spring Gate Brewery, Untapped rating: 3.54

5790 Devonshire Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112

Most popular brews:

  • Session IPA, IPA – Session, 3.5 rating
  • Belgian Blonde Ale, Belgian Blonde, 3.83 rating
  • Hazy Craze IPA, New England/Hazy IPA, 3.66 rating

5. Official Brewing Co., Untapped rating: 3.6

6295 Lyters Ln, Harrisburg, PA 17111

Most popular brews:

  • The Five-Time IPA, American IPA, 3.55 rating
  • Official Pale Ale, American Pale Ale, 3.58 rating
  • Un Momento, American Lager, 3.75 rating

4. The Vegetable Hunter, Untapped rating: 3.7

614 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101

Most popular brews:

  • Guava Jelli Belli, American IPA, 3.87 rating
  • Ichabod Cranes Got the Shakes, Coffee Stout, 3.8 rating
  • Hempzilla, American IPA, 3.74 rating

4. Zeroday Brewing Co., Untapped rating: 3.7

1233 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102

Most popular brews:

  • Mango Habanero, American Pale Ale, 3.7 rating
  • Critical Condition, Red Ale – American Amber/Red, 3.61 rating
  • Dolce Vita, Stout – Milk/Sweet, 3.85 rating

3. Millworks Art Food Brewery, Untapped rating: 3.75

340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg, PA 17102

Most popular brews:

  • Urban Radler, Shandy/Radler, 3.67 rating
  • Cherry Berry Gose, Sour, 3.86 rating
  • Haymaker Double IPA, IPA – Imperial/Double, 3.86 rating

2. Beerded Goat Brewing, Untapped rating: 3.81

8001 Union Station Blvd Harrisburg, PA 17111

Most popular brews:

  • Wizard Circle, New England/Hazy IPA, 3.83 rating
  • Easy Mode, Kölsch, 3.83 rating
  • Don’t Got Time For Bananas, American Pale Wheat, 3.54 rating

1. Boneshire Brew Works, Untapped rating: 3.85

7462 Derry St, Harrisburg, PA 17111

Most popular brews:

  • Green Machine, American IPA, 3.8 rating
  • Tried and True, Wheat Beer – Witbier/Blanche, 3.63 rating
  • Devil’s Burden, Rye IPA, 3.75 rating