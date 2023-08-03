HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Aug. 3 is National IPA Day and according to Breweries in PA, Harrisburg is home to several breweries where you can visit and enjoy a cold craft beer to celebrate.
These are the rankings of the state capitals breweries, according to Untapped.
6. Spring Gate Brewery, Untapped rating: 3.54
5790 Devonshire Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112
Most popular brews:
- Session IPA, IPA – Session, 3.5 rating
- Belgian Blonde Ale, Belgian Blonde, 3.83 rating
- Hazy Craze IPA, New England/Hazy IPA, 3.66 rating
5. Official Brewing Co., Untapped rating: 3.6
6295 Lyters Ln, Harrisburg, PA 17111
Most popular brews:
- The Five-Time IPA, American IPA, 3.55 rating
- Official Pale Ale, American Pale Ale, 3.58 rating
- Un Momento, American Lager, 3.75 rating
4. The Vegetable Hunter, Untapped rating: 3.7
614 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101
Most popular brews:
- Guava Jelli Belli, American IPA, 3.87 rating
- Ichabod Cranes Got the Shakes, Coffee Stout, 3.8 rating
- Hempzilla, American IPA, 3.74 rating
4. Zeroday Brewing Co., Untapped rating: 3.7
1233 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102
Most popular brews:
- Mango Habanero, American Pale Ale, 3.7 rating
- Critical Condition, Red Ale – American Amber/Red, 3.61 rating
- Dolce Vita, Stout – Milk/Sweet, 3.85 rating
3. Millworks Art Food Brewery, Untapped rating: 3.75
340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg, PA 17102
Most popular brews:
- Urban Radler, Shandy/Radler, 3.67 rating
- Cherry Berry Gose, Sour, 3.86 rating
- Haymaker Double IPA, IPA – Imperial/Double, 3.86 rating
2. Beerded Goat Brewing, Untapped rating: 3.81
8001 Union Station Blvd Harrisburg, PA 17111
Most popular brews:
- Wizard Circle, New England/Hazy IPA, 3.83 rating
- Easy Mode, Kölsch, 3.83 rating
- Don’t Got Time For Bananas, American Pale Wheat, 3.54 rating
1. Boneshire Brew Works, Untapped rating: 3.85
7462 Derry St, Harrisburg, PA 17111
Most popular brews:
- Green Machine, American IPA, 3.8 rating
- Tried and True, Wheat Beer – Witbier/Blanche, 3.63 rating
- Devil’s Burden, Rye IPA, 3.75 rating