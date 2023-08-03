HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Aug. 3 is National IPA Day and according to Breweries in PA, Harrisburg is home to several breweries where you can visit and enjoy a cold craft beer to celebrate.

These are the rankings of the state capitals breweries, according to Untapped.

6. Spring Gate Brewery, Untapped rating: 3.54

5790 Devonshire Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112

Most popular brews:

Session IPA, IPA – Session, 3.5 rating

Belgian Blonde Ale, Belgian Blonde, 3.83 rating

Hazy Craze IPA, New England/Hazy IPA, 3.66 rating

5. Official Brewing Co., Untapped rating: 3.6

6295 Lyters Ln, Harrisburg, PA 17111

Most popular brews:

The Five-Time IPA, American IPA, 3.55 rating

Official Pale Ale, American Pale Ale, 3.58 rating

Un Momento, American Lager, 3.75 rating

4. The Vegetable Hunter, Untapped rating: 3.7

614 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101

Most popular brews:

Guava Jelli Belli, American IPA, 3.87 rating

Ichabod Cranes Got the Shakes, Coffee Stout, 3.8 rating

Hempzilla, American IPA, 3.74 rating

4. Zeroday Brewing Co., Untapped rating: 3.7

1233 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102

Most popular brews:

Mango Habanero, American Pale Ale, 3.7 rating

Critical Condition, Red Ale – American Amber/Red, 3.61 rating

Dolce Vita, Stout – Milk/Sweet, 3.85 rating

3. Millworks Art Food Brewery, Untapped rating: 3.75

340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg, PA 17102

Most popular brews:

Urban Radler, Shandy/Radler, 3.67 rating

Cherry Berry Gose, Sour, 3.86 rating

Haymaker Double IPA, IPA – Imperial/Double, 3.86 rating

2. Beerded Goat Brewing, Untapped rating: 3.81

8001 Union Station Blvd Harrisburg, PA 17111

Most popular brews:

Wizard Circle, New England/Hazy IPA, 3.83 rating

Easy Mode, Kölsch, 3.83 rating

Don’t Got Time For Bananas, American Pale Wheat, 3.54 rating

1. Boneshire Brew Works, Untapped rating: 3.85

7462 Derry St, Harrisburg, PA 17111

Most popular brews: