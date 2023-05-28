(WHTM) – Chinese food is a go-to take-out food when you are just too lazy to cook dinner. The Keystone State Is full of Chinese restaurants.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Silver Sea – Hummelstown – 9 E Main St, Hummelstown
- HE 和 – 460 N Union St, Middletown
- Great Wall – 3765 Peters Mountain Rd, Halifax
- Hong Kong Ruby – 2308 Patton Rd, Harrisburg
- Hong Kong Chef – 4211 Union Deposit Rd, Harrisburg
West Shore area
- Great Wall – 6520 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
- Jade Cafe – 328 E Penn Dr, Enola
- China Wok – 1200 Market St, Lemoyne
- Taipei Chinese Kitchen – 4510 Marketplace Way, Enola
- China One – 1075 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle
Lancaster area
- Hong Kong Garden Chinese Restaurant – 1807 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
- Grand China Chinese Restaurant – 1509 Oregon Pike, Lancaster
- China’s Best – 2351 Oregon Pike, Lancaster
- Number One Chinese Restaurant – 1620 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster
- Golden Gate Restaurant – 2100 Spring Valley Rd, Lancaster
York area
- He Xin – 1744 S Queen St, York
- Great Wall Chinese Restaurant – 351 Loucks Rd, York
- JJ Panda – 112 Pauline Dr, York
- Asian Yummy – 1500 North George St, York
- Chopsticks Restaurant – 800 Carlisle Rd, York
Lebanon area
- Magic Wok – 720 Quentin Rd, Lebanon
- Chen’s House – 1510 Cumberland St, Lebanon
- China Moon – 457 W Penn Ave, Cleona
- North China – 720 Jonestown Rd, Lebanon
- China Wok – 811 Bowman St, Lebanon
Gettysburg area
- Chinatown Kitchen – 25 York St, Gettysburg
- Hong Kong – 28 Springs Ave, Gettysburg
- Li’s Buffet – 165 York St, Gettysburg
- Thai Elephant Walk – 51 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- Chopsticks Express – 1863 Gettysburg Village Dr, Gettysburg
Chambersburg area
- China House – 495 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg
- China Wok – 973 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg
- China One – 875 Lincoln Way W, Chambersburg
- Kenzo Japanese & Asian Fusion – 1495 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg
- Twin Dragon – 785 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg
Northumberland County area
- China Three – 1168 Pa 487, Paxinos
- Star Garden – 234 Duke St, Northumberland
- Jade Palace – 620 S Front St, Milton
- Ruyee – 276 Mill St, Danville
- China Queen – 2131 Columbia Blvd, Bloomsburg
Williamsport area
- Hachiko Asian Cuisine – 210 William St, Williamsport
- China Cafe Express – 201 Basin St, Williamsport
- Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant – 500 Pine St, Williamsport
- Great Wall – 1780 E 3rd St, Williamsport
- Ling Ling Chinese Restaurant – 2062 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport
State College area
- Little Szechuan – 228 W College Ave, State College
- Big Bowl Noodle House – 418 E College Ave, State College
- Chen’s Mongolian Buffet – 1880 S Atherton St, State College
- Lychee Resto – 1341 South Atherton St, State College
- Chopstick Express – 134 E College Ave, State College
Allentown area
- Rice Family – 2952 Lehigh St, Allentown
- New Garden Chinese Restaurant – 1727 W Liberty St, Allentown
- Sakura Teriyaki – 1601 W Liberty St, Allentown
- Hunan Springs Chinese Restaurant – 4939 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
- U & Tea – 119 E Third St, Bethlehem
Scranton area
- China Moon Chinese Restaurant – 1031 S Washington Ave, Scranton
- Chifa Peru – 301 N Main Ave, Scranton
- King’s Wok 11 – 211 S Main St, Taylor
- China Palace Inn – 1013 Commerce Blvd, Dickson City
- Sunny Chinese Food – 1121 Northern Blvd, Clarks Summit
Erie area
- Tasty Bowl – 7400 Schultz Rd, Erie
- Kirin Court – 5624 Peach St, Erie
- Happy Wok – 1537 W 38th St, Erie
- Ling Ling – 1526B W 26th St, Erie
- Chopstix Express – 3842 Liberty St, Erie
Philadelphia area
- Chubby Cattle – 146 N 10th St, Philadelphia
- Dim Sum Garden – 1020 Race St, Philadelphia
- EMei – 915 Arch St, Philadelphia
- Sang Kee Peking Duck House – 238 N 9th St, Philadelphia
- Han Dynasty – 123 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
Pittsburgh area
- Chengdu Gourmet – 5840 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh
- Jian’s Kitchen – 5824 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
- Yeung’s House – 463 Perry Hwy, Pittsburgh
- Taiwanese Bistro Cafe 33 – 1711 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh
- Everyday Noodles – 5875 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh