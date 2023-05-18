PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Museums can bring history to life or show you something you can’t believe with your own eyes. Science, history, and art museums are all over Pennsylvania.
May 18 is also International Museum Day when the International Council of Museums says the day’s objective is to raise awareness that “Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.”
According to the International Council of Museums, more than 37,000 museums in 158 countries nad territories participate in the annual holiday.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best museums in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- State Museum of Pennsylvania – 300 North S, Harrisburg
- Susquehanna Art Museum – 1401 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
- Whitaker Center For Science & Arts – 222 Market St, Harrisburg
- National Civil War Museum – 1 Lincoln Cir, Harrisburg
- Selfie City Museum – 7795 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg
Scranton area
- Steamtown National Historic Site – 350 Cliff St, Scranton
- Harry Houdini Museum Tour & Magic Show – 1433 N Main Ave, Scranton
- Everhart Museum of Natural History Science And Art – 1901 Mulberry St, Scranton
- Electric City Trolley Museum – 300 Cliff St, Scranton
- Anthracite Heritage Museum – Mc Dade Park, Scranton
Erie area
- Erie Maritime Museum – 150 E Front St, Erie
- The Historical Society of Erie County – 356 W 6th St, Erie
- Erie Children’s Museum – 420 French St, Erie
- Erie Art Museum – 20 E 5th St, Erie
- Tom Ridge Environmental Center – 301 Peninsula Dr, Erie
Gettysburg area
- Gettysburg Museum of History – 219 Baltimore St, Gettysburg
- Gettysburg Museum and Visitor Center – 1195 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg
- Museum of Haunted Objects – 242 Baltimore St, Gettysburg
- Shriver House Museum – 309 Baltimore St, Gettysburg
- Jennie Wade House Museum – 548 Baltimore St, Gettysburg
Lancaster area
- North Museum of Natural History – 400 College Ave, Lancaster
- Lancaster Science Factory – 454 New Holland Ave, Lancaster
- The Demuth Museum – 120 E King St, Lancaster
- Lancaster Marionette Theatre – 126 N Water St, Lancaster
York area
- Industrial & Agricultural Museum – 217 W Princess St, York
- William C Goodridge Freedom Center – 123 E Philadelphia St, York
- USA Weight Lifting Hall of Fame – 3300 Board Rd, York
Philadelphia area
- The Mütter Museum – 19 S 22nd St, Philadelphia
- Philadelphia Museum of Art – 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia
- The Franklin Institute Science Museum – 222 N 20th St, Philadelphia
- Academy of Natural Sciences – 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia
- Please Touch Museum – 4231 Ave Of The Republic, Philadelphia
Pittsburgh area
- Mattress Factory Art Museum – 500 Sampsonia Way, Pittsburgh
- Carnegie Museum of Natural History – 4400 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
- The Andy Warhol Museum – 117 Sandusky St, Pittsburgh
- Carnegie Museum of Art – 4400 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
- Senator John Heinz History Center – 1212 Smallman St, Pittsburgh