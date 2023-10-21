(WHTM) – Bagels come in all flavors, whether you like yours plain, as an everything bagel, blueberry, cinnamon raisin, etc.
Butter, jelly, and cream cheese are the popular choices but you can also use bagels for a breakfast sandwich.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best places to get a bagel in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Bagel Lovers Cafe – 2237 Paxton Church Rd, Harrisburg
- Mr Deli & Mrs Too – 2023 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg
- Joe Mama’s Kitchen – 2233 Derry St, Harrisburg
- Yellow Bird Cafe – 1320 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
- Mom’s Momo & Deli – 5550 Derry St, Harrisburg
West Shore area
- Ressler’s Bagel & Deli – 5252 Simpson Ferry Rd, Mechanicsburg
- The Sunrise Cafe Sandwich Shop – 231 N Hanover St, Carlisle
- Dalicia Ristorante and Bakery – 105 S Market St, Mechanicsburg
- Hogestown Grill and Deli – 6573 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
- Valley Bistro – 4520 Valley Rd, Enola
Lancaster area
- Two Poodles Bagels – 228 N Prince St, Lancaster
- Wish You Well Bakery – 47 N Queen St, Lancaster
- Thom’s Bread – 113 A Butler Ave, Lancaster
- Grand Central Bagel Cafe – 245 Centerville Rd, Lancaster
- Scratch Bakes – 11 W Chestnut St, Lancaster
York area
- The Copper Crust – 966 S George St, York
- Big Apple Bagels – 1021 Haines Rd, York
- The Green Bean Roasting Company – 100 S Beaver St, York
- Molly’s Courtyard Cafe – 46 W Philadelphia St, York
- The Stage Deli on George – 26 N George St, York
Lebanon area
- The Bagel Rack – 1940 W Cumberland St, Lebanon
- Fresh Donuts – 1202 Cumberland St, Lebanon
- Sydney Roasting – 720 Quentin Rd, Lebanon
- Swatara Coffee Co – 104 W Main St, Annville
- Filling Station – 320 W Main St, Palmyra
Gettysburg area
- The Ragged Edge Coffee House – 110 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- 1863 Restaurant – 95 Presidential Cir, Gettysburg
- One Lincoln Food & Spirits – 1 Lincoln Sq, Gettysburg
- Bantam Coffee Roasters – 82 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
Chambersburg area
- Big Oak Cafe – 410 Stouffer Ave, Chambersburg
- Main Street Deli – 33 N Main St, Chambersburg
- Brio Coffeehouse – 112 S Antrim Way, Greencastle
- Brussel’s Cafe – 55 N Main St, Chambersburg
- The Chambersburg Family Diner – 1110 Lincoln Way, Chambersburg
Hershey area
- Cocoa Beanery – 100 Hotel Rd, Hershey
- Hershey Pantry – 801 E Chocolate Ave, Hershey
- Lisa’s Cafe on Chocolate – 63 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey
- Desserts Etc – 840 E Chocolate Ave, Hershey
- Phillip Arthur’s Cafe – 108 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey
Allentown area
- Not Just Bagels – 5585 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
- Back Home Bagels – 4041 Rte 309, Schnecksville
- Vic’s Bagels – 2910 Easton Ave, Bethlehem
- 3 Men and A Bagel – 7150 Hamilton Blvd, Trexlertown
- Johnny’s Bagels And Deli – 640 Hamilton St, Allentown
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area
- Bagel Art Bakery – 64 Memorial Hwy, Dallas
- Bloomin’ Bagels of Mountain Top – 123 N Mountain Blvd, Mountain Top
- Main Street Bagel – 235 Main St, Dickson City
- The 315 Donut Shoppe – 2001 Hwy 315, Pittston
- Abe’s Kosher Delicatessen & Restaurant – 326 N Washington Ave, Scranton
Northumberland/Bloomsburg area
- Bloomin’ Bagels – 63 E Main St, Bloomsburg
- Old City Bagel Company – 608 Mill St, Danville
- All Star Bagels – 300 Market St, Lewisburg
- Boil Line Coffee Company – 514 Mill St, Danville
- Georgie’s Deli and Bagel Company – 110 W Front St, Berwick
State College area
- Bagel Love Café – 2122 N Atherton St, State College
- Bagel Crust Cafe – 460 Westerly Pkwy, State College
- Irving’s – 110 E College Ave, State College
- Café Lemont – 921 Pike St, Lemont
Altoona area
- Greenbean Coffee House – 715 6th Ave, Altoona
- The Clay Cup – 1304 11th Ave, Altoona
- Black Dog Coffee & Catering – 519 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg
Erie area
- New York Bagel And Deli – 3720 W Lake Rd, Erie
- Mighty Fine Donuts – 2612 Parade St, Erie
- Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel – 833 W 38th St, Erie
- Brew Ha Ha – 2612 W 8th St, Erie
- Tipsy Bean – 2425 Peach St, Erie
Pittsburgh area
- Burgh’s Bagels – 5888 Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh
- Pigeon Bagels – 5613 Hobart St, Pittsburgh
- Gussy’s Bagels & Pizzeria – 3606 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh
- Brooklyn Bagel At Arsenal – 3915 Butler St, Pittsburgh
- Beaver Bagel Company – 208 Bridge St, Beaver
Philadelphia area
- Kismet Bagels – Rittenhouse – 1700 Sansom St, Philadelphia
- New York Bagel Bakery – 7555 Haverford Ave, Philadelphia
- Knead Bagels – 725 Walnut St, Philadelphia
- Schmear It – 19 S 12th St, Philadelphia
- Bagels & Co – 1526 Sansom St, Philadelphia