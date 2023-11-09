CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Scrapple is unique to Pennsylvania thanks to the Pennsylvania Dutch back in the 17th and 18th centuries.
Scrapple is a breakfast dish that has scraps of pork meat (usually the trimmings), combined with cornmeal and spices.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best places to get scrapple in the Midstate, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Keystone Restaurant – 1000 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
- Joe Mama’s Kitchen – 2233 Derry St, Harrisburg
- City Line Diner – 3302 Derry St, Harrisburg
- The Soda Jerk Diner & Dairy Bar – 403 E Main St, Hummelstown
- Highspire Diner – 255 2nd St, Highspire
West Shore area
- Middlesex Diner – 1803 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle
- Walnut Bottom Diner – 936 Walnut Bottom Rd, Carlisle
- Diener’s – 135 W Main St, Mechanicsburg
- Hamilton Restaurant – 55 W High St, Carlisle
- Fay’s Country Kitchen – 203 S Hanover St, Carlisle
Lancaster area
- Ida’s Cafe – 507 Roherstown Rd, Lancaster
- Roundbreads Bakery – 228 N Prince St, Lancaster
- The Pantry – 2715 Marietta Ave, Lancaster
- Neptune Diner – 924 N Prince St, Lancaster
- Gracie’s On West Main – 264 W Main St, Leola
York area
- ROOST Uncommon Kitchen – 35 W Market St, York
- Round The Clock Diner – 222 Arsenal Rd, York
- Lyndon Diner – 1353 Kenneth Rd, York
- Colonial Coffee Shop – 938 S George St, York
- Stonybrook Family Restaurant – 3560 E Market St, York
Lebanon area
- Filling Station – 320 W Main St, Palmyra
- Porch & Pantry – 106 Chautauqua Dr, Mount Gretna
- Schwalm’s Restaurant – 213 E Penn Ave, Lebanon
- Heisey’s Diner – 1740 State Rt 72 N, Lebanon
- Country Fare Restaurant – 498 E Lincoln Ave, Myerstown
Gettysburg area
- Lincoln Diner – 32 Carlisle St, Gettysburg
- Ernie’s Texas Lunch – 58 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- Gettysburg Family Restaurant – 1275 York Rd, Gettysburg
- 1863 Restaurant – 95 Presidential Cir, Gettysburg
- Hunt’s Battlefield Fries & Cafe – 61 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
Chambersburg area
- Maplewood Farm Market – 8564 Olde Scotland Rd, Shippensburg
- Greyhound Family Restaurant – 9846 Molly Pitcher Hwy, Shippensburg