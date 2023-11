CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – November 1st is World Vegan Day and vegan food can be hard to find when searching for a restaurant.

abc27 has compiled a list of the best places to get vegan food in the Midstate, according to Yelp (the menu contains vegan options or the restaurant will attempt to accommodate vegan guests).

Harrisburg area

West Shore area

Lancaster area

Root – 223 W Walnut St, Lancaster

Norbu Lancaster – 38 N Christian St, Lancaster

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse – 112 N Water St, Lancaster

Horse Inn – 540 E Fulton St, Lancaster

Callaloo – 351 N Mulberry St, Lancaster

York area

Lebanon area

Gettysburg area

Chambersburg area

Hershey area