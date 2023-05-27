PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Warmer weather and picnics just go together! Summer is on the horizon and you may want to grab a juicy burger if you can’t make a picnic.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best places in Pennsylvania to get a burger, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Burger Yum – 400 N 2nd St, Harrisburg
- Official BBQ & Burgers – 6295 Lyters Ln, Harrisburg
- The Millworks – 340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg
- Lancaster Brewing Company – 469 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg
- The Original Hot Dog Factory – 317 Market St, Harrisburg
West Shore area
- Dad’s Garage Grill & Burger House – 245 E Main St, Mechanicsburg
- Big Rays Burgers & Dogs – 3619 Simpson Ferry Rd, Camp Hill
- Wayback Burgers – 105 Gateway Dr, Mechanicsburg
- Snappers Bar & Grill – 120 E Allen St, Mechanicsburg
- Appalachian Brewing Company – 6462 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Lancaster area
- Cabalar Meat – 325 N Queen St, Lancaster
- Route 66 – 45 W Liberty St, Lancaster
- Lancaster Brewing Company – 302 N Plum St, Lancaster
- Stubby’s Bar And Grille – 254 E Frederick St, Lancaster
- Horse Inn – 540 E Fulton St, Lancaster
York area
- Stony Run Brew House – 3605 E Market St, Lancaster
- Collusion Tap Works – 105 S Howard St, York
- The Burger Den – 1199 Loucks Rd, York
- Holy Hound Taproom – 57 W Market St, York
- ROOST Uncommon Kitchen – 35 W Market St
Lebanon area
- Lebanon Gin Mill – 324 E Cumberland St, Lebanon
- Snitz Creek Brewery – 7 N 9th St, Lebanon
- Quentin Tavern – 81 W Main St, Lebanon
- Blue Bird Inn – 2387 Cornwall Rd, Lebanon
- Corvette Grille and Bar – 202 W Main St, Lebanon
Gettysburg area
- The Gettysburger Company – 35 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- Blue & Gray Bar & Grill – 2 Baltimore St, Gettysburg
- Food 101 – 101 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- Hunt’s Battlefield Fries & Cafe – 61 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
- Mason Dixon Distillery – 331 E Water St, Gettysburg
Chambersburg area
- Liquid Art Brewing – 140 N Third St, Chambersburg
- GearHouse Brewing – 253 Grant St, Chambersburg
- Kenny’s Grill And Ice Cream – 2342 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
- Hickory Ridge Restaurant – 3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
- Fuddruckers – 442 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg
Scranton area
- 3 Jacks Burger Bar – 233 E Drinker St, Dunmore
- American Grill & BBQ – 1320 Wyoming Ave, Exeter
- Market Street Burgers – 311 Market St, Kingston
- Buddy Clarke’s Tavern – 1604 Clay Ave, Scranton
- Booyah Burgers & Bites – 2022 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
Erie area
- Bro Man’s Sammiches – 8228 Peach St, Erie
- Triple D’s Tastey Grill – 3512 Liberty St, Erie
- Odis 12 Bar & Grille – 3702 W 12th St, Erie
- Sara’s – 25 Peninsula Dr, Erie
- The Brewerie at Union Station – 123 W 14th St, Erie
Philadelphia area
- SPOT Gourmet Burgers – 2821 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia
- Lucky’s Last Chance – 848 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
- Oh Brother Philly – 206 Market St, Philadelphia
- Sutton’s – 1706 N 5th St, Philadelphia
- Lucky’s Last Chance – 4421 Main St, Philadelphia
Pittsburgh area
- Moonlit Burgers – 1426 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh Sandwich Society – 501 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh
- Burgatory – N. Shore – 342 N Shore Dr, Pittsburgh
- Fat Butcher – 5151 Butler St, Pittsburgh
- Applewood Smoke Burger – 5721 Bryant St, Pittsburgh