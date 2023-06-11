PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Cake or pie? My answer is cake specifically mayonnaise cake with peanut butter icing. If you aren’t the best baker and need to get cake elsewhere abc27 has you covered.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best places in Pennsylvania to get cake, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Sweet Confections Cakes – 4702 Fritchey St, Harrisburg
- Desserts Etc – 840 E Chocolate Ave, Hershey
- Special T Cakes & More – Harrisburg
- Makin’ Whoopie Pies – 100 W Hershey Park Dr, Hershey
- Anna Rose Bakery & Coffee Shop – 100 N 2nd St, Harrisburg
West Shore area
- Dalicia Ristorante and Bakery – 105 S Market St, Mechanicsburg
- Beeman’s Baked Goods – 51 S Orange St, Carlisle
- Helena’s Chocolate Cafe & Creperie – 36 W High St, Carlisle
- Nothing Bundt Cakes – 3548 Gettysburg Rd, Camp Hill
- Massimo’s Italian Bakery – 612 E Simpson St, Mechanicsburg
Lancaster area
- Bistro Barberet & Bakery – 26 East King St, Lancaster
- Lancaster Cupcake – 24 W Orange St, Lancaster
- La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery – 9 N Duke St, Lancaster
- House Of Clarendon – 240 Harrisburg Ave, Lancaster
- Rosie’s Creative Cakes – 2385 Junction Rd, Manheim
York area
- Janina’s Fine Desserts – 176 Leader Heights Rd, York
- The Copper Crust – 966 S George St, York
- Providence Divine Cakes & Pastries – 2515 S Queen St, York
- The Sugar Rose Bake Shop – 1292 Greensprings Dr, York
- Buttercream Dream Bakery – 1510 W Market St, York
Lebanon area
- cakes by moraima and cafe – 443 Cumberland St, Lebanon
- Whirling Dervish Bakery & Coffee Shop – 50 W Main St, Annville
- Fresh Donuts – 1202 Cumberland St, Lebanon
Gettysburg area
- Gettysburg Baking – 17 Lincoln Sq, Gettysburg
- Eighty-Two – 82 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
- Food 101 – 101 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
Northumberland/Bloomsburg area
- Catherman’s Home Made Candy – 209 N Front St, Lewisburg
- Nannycakes – 215 Main St, Orangeville
- Lisa’s Milltown Deli – 48 Broadway St, Milton
- Bella’s Bliss Bakery – 7 N Market St, Selinsgrove
Allentown area
- Luna’s Bakery – 1120 West Linden St, Allentown
- La Dolce Vita Italian Bakery – 5531 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
- Sweet Memories – 180 Main St, Emmaus
- Connie’s Cakes and Cookies – Bethlehem
- Taylor Bakes It – Whitehall
Scranton area
- AmberDonia Bakery – 685 Wyoming Ave, Kingston
- Cwikla’s Quality Bakery – 623 Main St, Avoca
- Jane’s Sugar Magnolia – 66 Main St, Dallas
- Minooka Pastry Shop – 3276 Birney Ave, Scranton
- Great Temptations – 415 S Washington Ave, Scranton
Erie area
- Icing on the Lake – 940 W Erie Plaza Dr, Erie
- North Coast Cakes – Erie
- It Takes The Cake – 3018 State St, Erie
- Ye Ole Sweet Shoppe – 402 State St, Erie
Philadelphia area
- The Sweet Life Bakeshop – 740 South St, Philadelphia
- Cake – 8501 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
- A La Mousse – 145 N 11th St, Philadelphia
- Cake Life Bake Shop – 1306 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
- Beehive Bake Shop – 1764 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
Pittsburgh area
- The Butterwood Bake Consortium – 5222 Butler St, Pittsburgh
- Sumi’s Cakery – 2119 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
- Prantl’s Bakery – 5525 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
- La Gourmandine Bakery & Pastry Shop – 4605 Butler St, Pittsburgh
- 350° Bakery – 2427 S 18th St, Pittsburgh