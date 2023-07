PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Fried chicken, mac n’ cheese, and cornbread are just a few main foods for a summer picnic or family get-together.

abc27 has compiled a list of the best places in Pennsylvania to get fried chicken, according to Yelp.

Harrisburg area

West Shore area

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lancaster area

York area

Lebanon area

Gettysburg area

Chambersburg area

Allentown area

State College area

Northumberland/Bloomsburg area

Williamsport area

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area

Erie area

Philadelphia area

Pittsburgh area