CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – November 3 is National Sandwich Day so if you want to part-take and eat a sandwich but aren’t sure where to go abc27 has you covered.
Whether you want a hoagie, a sub, a club, a cheesesteak, etc., Pennsylvania has a variety of restaurants serving sandwiches.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best places to get a sandwich in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- McAlister’s Deli – 4401 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg
- Mother’s Subs – 2101 N 2nd St, Harrisburg
- Jackson House – 1004 N 6th St, Harrisburg
- South Philly Hoagies – 3108 Parkview Ln, Harrisburg
- Old Town Delicatessen – 512 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
West Shore area
- Sandwich – 3499 Market St, Camp Hill
- Southside Deli – 2 York Rd, Carlisle
- Philadelphia Steaks & Hoagies – 4401 Carlisle Pike, Camp Hill
- Vinny Restaurant Pizza & Subs – 330 S Hanover St, Carlisle
- Eggholic – 65 Gateway Dr, Mechanicsburg
Lancaster area
- Cabalar Meat – 325 N Queen St, Lancaster
- The Grille – 241 West Roseville Rd, Lancaster
- Cafe One Eight – 18 W Orange St, Lancaster
- The Bread Pedaler – 116 West Orange St, Lancaster
- Cravings Gourmet Deli – 109 Butler Ave, Lancaster
York area
- Hefty Lefty’s Hoagies and Grinders – 34 W Philadelphia St, York
- Gather 256 – 256 W Philadelphia St, York
- ROOST Uncommon Kitchen – 35 W Market St, York
- The Copper Crust – 966 S George St, York
- The SteakOut – 2813 E Prospect Rd, York
Lebanon area
- Dinunzio’s Authentic Italian Hoagie – 718 Poplar St, Lebanon
- Rocco’s Philadelphia Hoagies – 1150 Chestnut St, Lebanon
- Bruno’s – 992 Isabel Dr, Lebanon
- Gus Deraco’s Italian Sandwiches – 714 Cumberland St, Lebanon
- Biaggios – 1021 E Cumberland St, Lebanon
Gettysburg area
- Food 101 – 101 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- Gettysburg Baking – 17 Lincoln Sq, Gettysburg
- Hunt’s Battlefield Fries & Cafe – 61 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
- The Ragged Edge Coffee House – 110 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- The Gettysburger Company – 35 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
Chambersburg area
- Primanti Bros Restaurant and Bar – 983 Norland Ave, Chambersburg
- Big Oak Cafe – 410 Stouffer Ave, Chambersburg
- Maplewood Farm Market – 8564 Olde Scotland Rd, Shippensburg
- Hat’s Heroes – 538 Stanley Ave, Chambersburg
- Mim’s Mighty Meaty Hoagies – 423 W Main St, Fayetteville
Allentown area
- The Goose – 102 W 4th St, Bethlehem
- Wally’s Deli – 711 N 17th St, Allentown
- Stuffed to the Grills – 6750 Iroquois Trl, Allentown
- Old School Sandwich – 7540 Windsor Dr, Allentown
- David’s Italian Market – 346 Main St, Emmaus
Altoona area
- Power House Subs – 210 E Plank Rd, Altoona
- McAbee’s Super Subs – 5992 California Ave, Altoona
- Mama Randazzo’s – 1600 Broadway St, Altoona
- Alto Markets – 5933 6th Ave, Altoona
- Front Street Deli – 405 Front St, Hollidaysburg
State College area
- Sowers Harvest Café – 421 E Beaver Ave, State College
- McAlister’s Deli – 28 Hub Robeson Ctr, University Park
- Penn Pide – 127 W Beaver Ave, State College
- Irving’s – 110 E College Ave, State College
- Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar – 130 Heister St, State College
Northumberland/Bloomsburg area
- Danville Sub Shop – 436 Mill St, Danville
- Lewisburg Delicatessen – 334 Market St, Lewisburg
- Old City Bagel Company – 608 Mill St, Danville
- On A Roll – 92 Queen St, Northumberland
- Jim & Vera’s Hoagie Hut – 7384 Columbia Blvd, Bloomsburg
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area
- Brother Joe’s Hoagie Shop – 612 Main St, Edwardsville
- Vino’s Deli – 569 Blackman St, Wilkes-Barre
- KJ’s Pickle Barrel – 355 Market St, Kingston
- Giuseppes Pizzeria – 422 Main St, Avoca
- Philadelphia Subs – 555 E Northampton St, Wilkes-Barre
Williamsport area
- Casale’s Sub Shop – 13 W 4th St, Williamsport
- Mileto’s Sub Shop – 2127 W 4th St, Williamsport
- Maseto’s Deli – 2075 Kenwood Ave, Williamsport
- The Crazy Tomato – 857 W 3rd St, Williamsport
- Newberry Sub Shop – 2002 Newberry St, Williamsport
Erie area
- Picasso’s The Art of Food – 5800 Peach St, Erie
- Bro Man’s Sammiches – 8228 Peach St, Erie
- Dee’s Delicatessen – 3049 Glenwood Park Ave, Erie
- Steel City Sandwich Company – 4801 Peach St, Erie
- Federal Hill Smokehouse – 2609 Peach St, Erie
Philadelphia area
- Huda – 32 S 18th St, Philadelphia
- Cleavers – 108 S 18th St, Philadelphia
- John’s Roast Pork – 14 E Snyder Ave, Philadelphia
- Middle Child – 248 S 11th St, Philadelphia
- Christie’s Deli – 1822 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia
Pittsburgh area
- Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar – 46 18th St, Pittsburgh
- Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop – 10 St Francis Way, Cranberry Township
- Pittsburgh Sandwich Society – 501 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh
- Peppi’s – 927 Western Ave, Pittsburgh
- Deli on Butler Street – 4110 Butler St, Pittsburgh