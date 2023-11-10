(WHTM) – National Vanilla Cupcake Day is Nov. 10 but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a chocolate cupcake instead.
The cupcake is the perfect dessert for someone who doesn’t want to get a whole cake or a larger dessert.
Cupcakes were invented in 1796 but weren’t referred to as a cupcake until 1828.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best places to get cupcakes in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Sweet Confections Cakes – 4702 Fritchey St, Harrisburg
- Desserts Etc – 840 E Chocolate Ave, Hershey
- Sweet Cordelia’s Cake & Bake Shoppe – 6130 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg
- Anna Rose Bakery & Coffee Shop – 100 N 2nd St, Harrisburg
- Creation Cakes & Desserts – 14 Briarcrest Sq, Hershey
West Shore area
- Ann’s Cupcakery – 43 W Main St, Mechanicsburg
- SweeTreats Bakery – 900 Market St, Lemoyne
- Nothing Bundt Cakes – 3548 Gettysburg Rd, Camp Hill
- Helena’s Chocolate Cafe & Creperie – 36 W High St, Carlisle
- The Pennsylvania Bakery – 1713 Market St, Camp Hill
Lancaster area
- Lancaster Cupcake – 24 W Orange St, Lancaster
- Scratch Bakes – 11 W Chestnut St, Lancaster
- La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery – 9 N Duke St, Lancaster
- House Of Clarendon – 240 Harrisburg Ave, Lancaster
- Geneva Bakery – 6030 Lemon St, East Petersburg
York area
- Buttercream Dream Bakery – 1510 W Market St, York
- Cupcakes & More – 34 W Philadelphia St, York
- The Sugar Rose Bake Shop – 1292 Greensprings Dr, York
- Providence Divine Cakes & Pastries – 2515 S Queen St, York
- Safe & Sweet – 2131 South Queen St, York
Lebanon area
- Bliss Boutique Bakery – 35 S 8th St, Lebanon
- Baked Sweet Coffeehouse & Bakery – 429 Frystown Rd, Myerstown
- Dottie Feathers Cakes – 416 E Guilford St, Lebanon
- Timeless Cafe – 18 S 8th St, Lebanon
Gettysburg area
- Gettysburg Baking – 17 Lincoln Sq, Gettysburg
- Sweeter Than Sap – 52 York St, Gettysburg
- Cakes by Amanda – 153 N Stratton St, Gettysburg
- The Ragged Edge Coffee House – 110 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
Chambersburg area
- Brussel’s Cafe – 55 N Main St, Chambersburg
- Denim Coffee – 15 N Main St, Chambersburg
Allentown area
- Blondies – 333 Front St, Catasauqua
- Nothing Bundt Cakes – 6379 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
- Wicked Sweet – 3010 S 2nd St, Whitehall
- Sweet Memories – 180 Main St, Emmaus
- Baked – 228 Main St, Emmaus
Altoona area
- D’Lites Cafe & Bakery -1401 2nd avenue unit 209, Duncansville
- Maddie Cakes – 312 Roaring Spring, Roaring Spring
- Say It With Sweets – 1307 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona
- Cookie Grams Bakery – 919 Logan Blvd, Altoona
- Mamie’s Cafe & Bakery – 110 E Allegheny St, Martinsburg
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area
- Cuppa Cake Cafe – 701 E Market St, Scranton
- Lynn Sandy’s Bakery – 619 Pittston Ave, Scranton
- AmberDonia Bakery – 685 Wyoming Ave, Kingston
- Minooka Pastry Shop – 3276 Birney Ave, Scranton
- Anything Cake – 737 Dunmore St, Throop
Erie area
- Icing on the Lake – 940 W Erie Plaza Dr, Erie
- Mainstreet Cakery Cafe – 2900 Copperleaf Dr, Erie
- Tipsy Bean – 2425 Peach St, Erie
Northumberland/Bloomsburg area
- La Jaunt Bakery – 409 W Valley Ave, Elysburg
- Little Bakery – 225 Center St, Bloomsburg
- Root 11 – 1233 Columbia Blvd, Bloomsburg
- Rita’s Bakeshop – 850 W Arch St, Coal Township
- The Bakery – 600 W Pine St, Shamokin
Philadelphia area
- The Sweet Life Bakeshop – 740 South St, Philadelphia
- Sweet Box Cupcakes – 339 S 13th St, Philadelphia
- The Bakeshop on 20th – 269 S 20th St, Philadelphia
- Pretty Tasty Cupcakes – 1600 Fayette St, Conshohocken
- Lily Of The Valley Cupcakery and Café – 26 W Maplewood Mall, Philadelphia
Pittsburgh area
- Le Petit Cafe & Grille – 2004 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
- Bella Christie’s Sweet Boutique – 761 Providence Blvd, McCandless
- Le Cupcake Shoppe – 109 Capital Ave, Pittsburgh
- La Gourmandine Bakery & Pastry Shop – 4605 Butler St, Pittsburgh
- The Butterwood Bake Consortium – 5222 Butler St, Pittsburgh