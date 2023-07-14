PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Mac and cheese is a dish made in multiple ways but enjoyed by most. Whether your mom, mother-in-law, or grandma has the best version of mac and cheese, most can agree that it’s hard to ruin.
abc27 compiled a list of the best places to get mac and cheese in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- UrTurn Cafe – 7710 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg
- Pastorante – 1012 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
- The Millworks – 340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg
- Greystone Public House – 2120 Colonial Rd, Harrisburg
- Two Brothers BBQ – 1233 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
West Shore area
- Dad’s Garage Grill & Burger House – 245 E Main St, Mechanicsburg
- John’s Hideaway Restaurant – 302 N College St, Carlisle
- Redd’s Smokehouse BBQ – 109 N Hanover St, Carlisle
- Momma Spriggs – 160 York Rd, Carlisle
- Lovedraft’s Brewing – 165 Gateway Dr, Mechanicsburg
Lancaster area
- Frisco’s Chicken – 454 New Holland Ave, Lancaster
- Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant – 781 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster
- Double C – 220 N Prince St, Lancaster
- Lancaster Brewing Company – 302 N Plum St, Lancaster
- X-Marks the Spot – 100 S Queen St, Lancaster
York area
- Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen – 1340 Toronita St, York
- Revival Social Club – 19 North George St, York
- Caribbean choice – 1312 N George St, York
- The Cove – 1500 S George St, York
- Smokey Bones – 1301 Kenneth Rd, York
Lebanon area
- Quentin Tavern – 81 W Main St, Lebanon
- Snitz Creek Brewery – 7 N 9th St, Lebanon
- Lebanon Gin Mill – 324 E Cumberland St, Lebanon
- The Miner’s Pub – 201 Iron Valley Dr, Lebanon
- Pudgey’s Pit Bar B Que – 21 S 8th St, Lebanon
Gettysburg area
- Food 101 – 101 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- FourScore Beer Co. – 603 S Washington St, Gettysburg
- Savorhood – 985 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg
- Uncle Moe’s Soul Food – Food truck
- Mason Dixon Distillery – 331 E Water St, Gettysburg
Chambersburg area
- Hickory Ridge Restaurant – 3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
- Bistro 71 – 71 N Main St, Chambersburg
- Cultured Soul Food – 2312 Scotland Rd, Chambersburg
- Chris’s Kitchen – 1329 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg
- Cafe del Sol – 438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg
Hanover area
- Firepit Rotisserie and Grill – 1154 W Elm Ave, Hanover
- GRILLRILLA – 1649 Broadway, Hanover
- Taphouse6 – 1454 Baltimore St, Hanover
- Warehouse Gourmet Bistro & Brewpub – 7 Pennsylvania Ave, Hanover
- Baltimore Style Pit Beef and Seafood – 1649 Broadway, Hanover
Allentown area
- Union and Finch – 1528 W Union St, Allentown
- Taste of Soul – 931 Hamilton St, Allentown
- Winston’s West Indian and American Restaurant – 619 N 7th St, Allentown
- The Bayou – 702 Hawthorne Rd, Bethlehem
- The People’s Kitchen – 639 Linden St, Bethlehem
Altoona area
- Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewery – 1830 E Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona
- Old Carolina Barbecue – 5814 6th Ave, Altoona
- US Hotel Tavern – 401 S Juniata St, Hollidaysburg
- The Knickerbocker Tavern – 3957 6th Ave, Altoona
- Tim’s American Cafe – 1600 Crawford Ave, Altoona
Williamsport area
- Bullfrog Brewery – 229 W 4th St, Williamsport
- The Sticky Elbow – 631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport
- The Brickyard Restaurant & Ale House – 343 Pine St, Williamsport
- The StoneHouse – 343 Pine St, Williamsport
- Acme Barbecue & Catering – 445 Market St, Williamsport
State College area
- Federal Taphouse – 130 S Fraser St, State College
- The Corner Room – 100 W College Ave, State College
- Happy Valley Brewing Company – 137 Elmwood St, State College
- Bistrozine – 409 E Calder Way, State College
- Central Reservation – 153 S Allen St, State College
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area
- The Scratch Kitchen & Anthracite Room – 1335 N River St, Plains
- Augustine’s Club 17 – 518 N Main St, Old Forge
- Jubilee Restaurant – 2067 PA-940, Pocono Pines
- Ale Mary’s – 126 Franklin Ave, Scranton
- OTOWN – 400 Lackawanna Ave, Olyphant
Erie area
- Picasso’s The Art of Food – 5800 Peach St, Erie
- Federal Hill Smokehouse – 2609 Peach St, Erie
- Chippers Seafood & Southern Fusion – 1023 State St, Erie
- Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen – 2085 Interchange Rd, Erie
- The Brewerie at Union Station – 123 W 14th St, Erie
Philadelphia area
- Mac Mart – 104 South 18th St, Philadelphia
- Love & Honey Fried Chicken – 1100 N Front St, Philadelphia
- Lucky’s Last Chance – 4421 Main St, Philadelphia
- Oh Brother Philly – 206 Market St, Philadelphia
- Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen – 126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
Pittsburgh area
- Macs & Stacks – 330 N Shore Dr, Pittsburgh
- The Mac & Gold Truck – Pittsburgh
- The Yard – 100 5th Ave, Pittsburgh
- The Eagle Food & Beer Hall – 737 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
- Coop de Ville – 2305 Smallman St, Pittsburgh