PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – National Pie Day is Dec. 1 and if you want to celebrate by going out and getting pie abc27 has you covered.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best places to get pie in the Midstate, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Just Baked Cakes&Pies – 270 Verbeke St, Harrisburg
- Sweet Confections Cakes – 4702 Fritchey St, Harrisburg
- The Soda Jerk Diner & Dairy Bar – 403 E Main St, Hummelstown
- City Line Diner – 3302 Derry St, Harrisburg
- Cafe Fresco – 3352 Paxton St, Harrisburg
West Shore area
- Beeman’s Baked Goods – 51 S Orange St, Carlisle
- Oak Grove Farms – 846 Fisher Rd, Mechanicsburg
- Middlesex Diner – 1803 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle
- The Pennsylvania Bakery – 1713 Market St, Camp Hill
- Walnut Bottom Diner – 936 Walnut Bottom Rd, Carlisle
Lancaster area
- Lancaster Pie & Coffee – 136 N Prince St, Lancaster
- Lancaster Central Market – 23 N Market St, Lancaster
- Beiler’s Donuts – 398 Harrisburg Ave, Lancaster
- Wish You Well Bakery – 47 N Queen St, Lancaster
- Passenger Coffee – 7W King St, Lancaster
York area
- The Copper Crust – 966 S George St, York
- Janina’s Fine Desserts – 176 Leader Heights Rd, York
- Round The Clock Diner – 222 Arsenal Rd, York
- BatterUp Gourmet Baked Goodies – 651 Lombard Rd, Red Lion
- Prince Street Cafe – 2 W Market St, York
Lebanon area
- Schwalm’s Restaurant – 213 E Penn Ave, Lebanon
- Filling Station – 320 W Main St, Palmyra
- Infinitos – 1725 Quentin Rd, Lebanon
- Snitz Creek Brewery – 7 N 9th St, Lebanon
- Dutch-Way Farm Market – 649 E Lincoln Ave, Myerstown
Gettysburg area
- Lincoln Diner – 32 Carlisle St, Gettysburg
- Dobbin House Tavern – 89 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
- Farnsworth House Inn – 401 Baltimore St, Gettysburg
- The Hoof, Fin & Fowl – 619 Baltimore St, Gettysburg
- Gettysburg Family Restaurant – 1275 York Rd, Gettysburg
Chambersburg area
- Windy Knoll Farm Market And Creamery – 2685 Spring Rd, Chambersburg
- Maplewood Farm Market – 8564 Olde Scotland Rd, Shippensburg
- Hickory Ridge Restaurant – 3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg