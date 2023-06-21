(WHTM) – The days are getting hotter and a dip in the pool is a great way to refresh and beat the heat. Central Pennsylvania has many options for residents to make a splash, whether it’s for a fun day with the kids, to swim laps, or to relax.
abc27 has compiled a list of the places to go swimming in Central Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Koons Park – 630 Larue St Linglestown, PA 17112
- Wildwood Park – 100 Wildwood Way Harrisburg, PA 17110
- Friendship Community Center – 5000 Commons Dr. Harrisburg, PA 17112
- Hampden Township Pool – 5002 Hampden Park Dr. Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
- East Shore Branch YMCA – 701 N Front St Harrisburg, PA 17101
Lancaster area
- Overlook Activities Center – 2042 Lititz Pike Lancaster, PA 17601
- Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA – 800 Village Rd Lancaster, PA 17602
- Universal Athletic Club – 2323 Oregon Pike Lancaster, PA 17601
- Hempfied Rec Center – 950 Church St Landisville, PA 17538
York area
- Graham Aquatic Center – 543 N Newberry St York, PA 17404
- Lincolnway Swimming Pool & Sports Club – 4321 Zimmerman Dr. York, PA 17408
- Pine Ridge Swim Club – 2454 Pleasant View Dr. York, PA 17406
- Green Valley Swimming Pool – 1725 Poplars Rd York, PA 17408
- Wisehaven Swim & Tennis Club – 2989 E Prospect Rd York, PA 17402
Gettysburg area
Chambersburg area
- Caledonia State Park – 10099 Lincoln Way E Fayetteville, PA 17222
- Municipal Swimming Pool/Chambersburg Aquatic Center – 1 Memorial Dr. Chambersburg, PA 17201
- Guilford Swimming Pool – 112 Ragged Edge Rd Chambersburg, PA 17201