PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Portions of Pennsylvania, including many places here in the Midstate are known for their Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine.
This includes delectables such as chicken pot pie, Spaetzle, Shoefly Pie, and Apple Dumplings.
Many restaurants in the state serve up delicious Pennsylvania Dutch food.
Here are 10 of the best Pennsylvania Dutch restaurants in the state, according to reviewers on TripAdvisor.
1. Immergurt Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
- Address: 3537 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse
- Hand-rolled pretzels, pretzel wraps, fresh lemonade
- Reviews: 348
- Rating: 5 out of 5
- Website
2. Stoltzfus Meats
- Address: 14 Center St, Intercourse
- Scrapple, Shoofly Pie, Specialty Meats
- Reviews: 306
- Rating: 5 out of 5
- Website
3. Mr. Sticky’s
- Address: 501 Greenfield Rd, Lancaster
- Sticky Buns
- Reviews: 300
- Rating: 5 out of 5
- Website
4. Fox Meadows Creamery
- Address: 2475 W Main St Entrance Located Off Of North Clay Road, Ephrata
- Ice Cream, Deserts, Burgers, Sandwiches
- Reviews: 326 reviews
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Website
5. Speckled Hen
- Address: 141 E Main St, Strasburg
- American/ Pa. Dutch cuisine
- Reviews: 313
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Website
6. Gracies on West Main
- Address: 264 W Main St, Leola
- American, Vegetarian Friendly
- Reviews: 395
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Website
7. Kountry Kitchen Family Restaurant
- Address: 944 Lebanon Rd, Manheim, PA 17545-8701
- American, Greek
- Reviews: 501
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Website
8. Bird in Hand Bake Shop
- Address: 542 Gibbons Rd, Bird in Hand
- Soft Pretzels, Ice Cream, Bread, Pies, Cookies, Cakes, Whoopie Pies
- Reviews 317
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Website
9. Rachel’s Cafe and Creperie
- Address: 201 W Walnut St, Lancaster
- Creps, deserts, smoothies
- Reviews: 398
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Website
10. Babes Grill House
- Address: 312 E Main St., Palmyra
- Wings, Soups, Sandwiches, Local Sausages
- Reviews: 301
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Website