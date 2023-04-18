PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Portions of Pennsylvania, including many places here in the Midstate are known for their Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine.

This includes delectables such as chicken pot pie, Spaetzle, Shoefly Pie, and Apple Dumplings.

Many restaurants in the state serve up delicious Pennsylvania Dutch food.

Here are 10 of the best Pennsylvania Dutch restaurants in the state, according to reviewers on TripAdvisor.

1. Immergurt Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels

Address: 3537 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse

Hand-rolled pretzels, pretzel wraps, fresh lemonade

Reviews: 348

Rating: 5 out of 5

Website

2. Stoltzfus Meats

Address: 14 Center St, Intercourse

Scrapple, Shoofly Pie, Specialty Meats

Reviews: 306

Rating: 5 out of 5

Website

3. Mr. Sticky’s

Address: 501 Greenfield Rd, Lancaster

Sticky Buns

Reviews: 300

Rating: 5 out of 5

Website

4. Fox Meadows Creamery

Address: 2475 W Main St Entrance Located Off Of North Clay Road, Ephrata

Ice Cream, Deserts, Burgers, Sandwiches

Reviews: 326 reviews

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Website

5. Speckled Hen

Address: 141 E Main St, Strasburg

American/ Pa. Dutch cuisine

Reviews: 313

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Website

6. Gracies on West Main

Address: 264 W Main St, Leola

American, Vegetarian Friendly

Reviews: 395

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Website

7. Kountry Kitchen Family Restaurant

Address: 944 Lebanon Rd, Manheim, PA 17545-8701

American, Greek

Reviews: 501

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Website

8. Bird in Hand Bake Shop

Address: 542 Gibbons Rd, Bird in Hand

Soft Pretzels, Ice Cream, Bread, Pies, Cookies, Cakes, Whoopie Pies

Reviews 317

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Website

9. Rachel’s Cafe and Creperie

Address: 201 W Walnut St, Lancaster

Creps, deserts, smoothies

Reviews: 398

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Website

10. Babes Grill House