(WHTM) — August 15 is National Relaxation Day. If you’re looking for somewhere to celebrate near the Midstate, these are some of the best spots, according to visitpa.com.

The Spa at The Hotel Hershey

This popular Midstate spa is at the top of the list. According to the website, the Spa has four signature collections titled, “Everything Chocolate,” “Rose Garden,” “Cuban Experience,” and “Country Abundance.” Some of the spa’s treatments and services include hydrotherapy, body scrubs and wraps, massages, facials, hands and feet, and salon services.

Destinations Spa at the Inn at Leola Village

The next Midstate spa on the list is this spot in Leola, Lancaster County. The spa’s featured packages include the “Great Escape Package,” “Romance Package,” “Couples Pampering Package,” “Girls Getaway Package,” and the “Private Chef’s Table & Stay Package.” According to their website, the spa’s amenities include two private couples massage rooms, five private individual massage rooms, two private facial rooms, private makeup rooms, and an outdoor relaxation garden and fountain.

If you’re looking for a getaway slightly further from home, there are also several spa’s located slightly outside the Midstate on visitPA’s list.

Omni Bedford Springs Resort’s Springs Eternal Spa

This spa is located in Bedford, Pennsylvania. Guests can enjoy private meditations, morning yoga, private yoga and trips to the pool and fitness center. According to their website, Spa offerings also include baths, facial treatments, body treatments and salon services.

The Spa at Bear Creek Mountain Resort

This spa located in Lehigh County also offers a number of services including massages, manicures and facials, according to their website. Guests can also enjoy visiting the resort’s steam room, outdoor pool, hot tub, and mountain-view café.