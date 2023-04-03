(WHTM) — When you think of water parks, you may not think that Pennsylvania will be one of the places to host some amazing waterparks.

But, come to find out, there are some pretty amazing water parks in the Keystone State that can cool you down on one of those hot, summer days.

Here are a few of the best water parks in Pennsylvania, according to visitpa.com.

Camelbeach Water Park, Tannersville

By winter, this mountain resort turns into a snowboarder’s and skiers’ paradise. But, during the summer, it turns into Pennsylvania’s largest waterpark. The park has 37 water attractions as well as a wave pool and a lazy river.

If the weather gets rainy, Aquatopia is Camelback Lodge’s indoor waterpark with 13 slides and pools, all within walking distance of the outdoor park.

The Boardwalk at Hersheypark, Hershey

This 11-acre water playland is located in the heart of the Hersheypark. Featuring one of the largest water play structures in the world, many slides, and even a water coaster, this park has something everyone when wanting to beat the heat.

Along with the slides, the waterpark also has a wave pool, a lazy river, and a “sprayground” for the little ones.

Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Allentown

Wildwater Kingdom is right next to Dorney Park and offers more than 36 water slides, two wave pools, and one of the longest elevated water slides in the world. The park is included with admission to Dorney Park and has a bunch of water attractions for small children.

Kalahari Resort, Pocono Manor

This complex features both an indoor and outdoor waterpark, with the indoor waterpark being one of the largest in North America.

The complex sits on 150 acres and features a water roller coaster and a surfing experience, while the outdoor waterpark features slides, a large pool, and a splash pad for kids.

Dutch Wonderland and Duke’s Lagoon, Lancaster

Located in the heart of Lancaster County, Duke’s Lagoon features a multi-level water platform full of kid-sized thrills, as well as the Pipeline Plunge which features two large water slides, which have two different intensities.

For younger children, the small waterpark features splash and spray zones and a shallow wading pool.

Waldameer & Water World, Erie

This water playground features 16 water slides and the biggest wave pool in the tri-state area. The park also features heated” relaxing pools,” which feature water heard to 98 degrees. The park features a mat racing water slide, as well as a water coaster.

For the little ones, they can play in the Kidz Zone which features eight slides and over 30 water jets and fountains.

Sesame Place, Langhorne

This children’s park is named after the iconic characters and the world of Sesame Street.

The park features a lazy river, and a large multi-level interactive water play attraction, There is a wave pool with rolling waves in a 10,000-square-foot family wave pool. This park is great for children who want to start small when it comes to the thrills of a water park.