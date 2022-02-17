GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s the weekend of the Great Backyard Bird Count. From Feb. 18 to 21, bird enthusiasts of all ages will track the comings and goings of our feathered friends. You can, of course, do your counting in one place, but you can also go for a walk.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, the Gettysburg National Military Park and the South Mountain Audubon Society will conduct a bird walk at the Emmanuel Harman Farm, west of Gettysburg.

“Looking for birds, trying to identify the birds, bring the binoculars, because it’s going to be a very lovely, enjoyable time.” Jason Martz, communications specialist for Gettysburg National Military Park, said.

The area was a golf course for many years. In 2011, the park acquired it and dubbed the location the Emmanuel Harman Farm to honor a farmstead that’s not there anymore. It had the ill fortune to get caught in the middle, on the first day of the Battle of Gettysburg.

According to Martz, “Unfortunately the Confederates, on their way through this part of the early phase of the battle, burned the house to the ground in the fear it might fall into Union hands, and no remnants of the Harman farm remain today.”

Martz adds that in the long term, the park hopes to bring the area closer to the way it looked in 1863. For now, though, it still looks very much like a golf course, and walk organizers plan to make the most of some leftover infrastructure.

“Our park biologist is going to lead the program,” Martz said, “and she’s going to take the group right around the old golf cart path, from one end of the loop to the other. It’s about a mile and a half, but it’s all level ground, it’s easy, so everyone should have a fair time of getting around, easy going there.”

The path is not just an easy walk, but a good place to go looking for birds. During the 2020 count, for instance, birders spotted 67 birds from 17 species. Martz noted the area contains a number of different habitats:

“There are ponds on the property, there are open grass fields as well as open wood lots, and it will also parallel a stream. So there are a number of different habitats for a number of different birds. And that’s really at the heart of getting a good count for this great backyard bird count.”

Where does all the information from the Great Backyard Bird Count go?

“Data that is collected by the group here at Gettysburg, and groups all over the United States, ultimately gets uploaded into the Ornithology Lab at Cornell University,” Martz said. “And that’s where all of this information provides scientists with a snapshot of the available birds that are in the area, and how many that might be. So it’s a collective means of acquiring a lot of data, all at once.”

The walk will start at 9 a.m. from a parking lot at 730 Chambersburg Road. Click here for more information.