(WHTM) — Over the last two weeks, Pennsylvania has seen air quality conditions that have not been seen in years. This was caused due to wildfires burning in Canada, and the smoke being carried by the wind which covered the northeast in a thick blanket of smoke.

The wind has since carried the smoke away, but is it really gone for good?

According to snowbrains.com, wildfire smoke consists of ash particles, water vapor, gases, and other particles.

As the smoke drifts around the globe, it can flow into storm systems and other convective zones, which means the smoke could be infused with rain. The smoke-infused rain falls onto the ocean or onto the land. So, some of the rain Pennsylvania has received could have had wildfire smoke infused in it.

The smoke-infused rain can actually help plants and plankton to grow, to an extent since it contains the chemical nitrogen, according to snowbrains.com.

Snowbrains.com says that after 7 to 10 days most of the visible pollutants are carried back down to the surface. But a large portion of wildfire smoke is comprised of carbon dioxide, and some of that can find its way to the very top of our atmosphere, where it could endlessly circulate and increase the planet’s carbon dioxide concentration, which is detrimental to the climate.

So, the smoke may be gone in the sense that we can’t see or smell it anymore, but it still can be affecting our lives here in the Commonwealth.