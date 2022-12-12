(WHTM) — Many people are traveling to visit loved ones this holiday season, and to streamline the process, it’s important to know where to pack potentially dangerous items like guns.

The Transportation Security Administration said last month that a record number of guns have been caught at the TSA security checkpoint at the Harrisburg International Airport this year.

Guns are not allowed to be transported in flyers’ carry-on luggage.

Individuals who bring weapons with them to a security checkpoint can face civil penalties of up to $13,900, and this applies to people with concealed carry permits, as well, the TSA says. Additionally, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, that person will lose TSA PreCheck privileges.

“The idea is that nobody should have access to a gun during a flight. However, you can transport it with checked baggage if you do so properly,” Karen Keys-Turner, TSA Federal Security Director for Harrisburg International Airport, said previously.

Unloaded firearms may be transported in a locked hard-sided container as checked luggage. Travelers must declare any firearms or ammunition to their airline when checking their bags at the ticket counter. More information on transporting firearms and ammunition can be found here on the TSA’s website.

Ammunition is also prohibited in carry-on luggage, but it may be transported in checked baggage, according to the TSA. Firearm parts including magazines, clips, bolts, and firing pins are prohibited in carry-on baggage, as well.

Gun replicas, even those that are toys, also cannot be transported in carry-on luggage and must be checked.

If you’re wondering whether you can take any other items with you on a flight, check the “What Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website.

In 2021, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide. TSA officers have stopped nine guns at the Harrisburg International Airport checkpoint so far in 2022.