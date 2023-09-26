PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — There really is a day for everything.

National Alpaca Day falls on Sept. 26 each year. These fuzzy and cute animals have unique personalities. They are similar to the llama but they are often confused with them. Alpacas tend to be smaller.

There are many ways to celebrate these cute animals — one way is to visit an Alpaca farm. Below is a list of a few Alpaca farms around Central Pennsylvania.

This farm is open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and offers Datcare trips, Story time with the alpacas, and a gift shop. The farm also has a fiber display room which shows what happens when the wool from alpacas is shaved.

This 30-acre farm in Lancaster County offers guests to tour their farm as well as the chance to buy an alpaca. The farm says visitors will learn all about the animals, go one-on-one with them and be able to pick up some authentic alpaca products such as hats gloves, and socks.

The farm even offers photo shoots and weddings with these cute animals.

This ranch features classes on how to own an alpaca as well as how alpaca fiber is processed. The ranch has a gift shop that features hand-crafted alpaca gifts. There are tours that are also offered so everyone can interact with the animals and even snap a photo with one.

This 22-acre farm offers visitors to chance to see and interact with the alpaca herd up close. The gift shop offers homespun gifts made of alpaca wool and art created by Cindy Johnston who is also a professional watercolor artist from New Cumberland.

This is a working alpaca farm in Lancaster County that hosts events such as walking the alpacas and creating your own fiber art project. The farm also features an onsite store with seasonal hours that sells many items to choose from. During the summer months, the farm also features an alpaca summer camp for kids 9 to 16 years old.

This farm has been raising alpacas since the early 2000s and offers tours as well as many alpaca wool items. Visitors can schedule tours for small and large groups on the weekends and at 9:00 a.m. on weekdays. Other times can be arranged by appointment.

This small, family-owned alpaca farm allows guests to stop and visit the animals outside their fencing. The farm offers alpacas for sale and products such as raw fiber, yarn, runners, and placements.