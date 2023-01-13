PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Jan. 13 is National Gluten-Free Day and to celebrate, abc27 has compiled a list of some of the top-rated Gluten-Free restaurants throughout the Midstate, according to Yelp.
These locations are listed as gluten-free, however, please consult with the restaurant beforehand if you have a severe gluten allergy.
Adams County
- 1863 Restaurant
- Located at 95 Presidential Circle in Gettysburg, this restaurant offers gluten-free choices.
- This restaurant has 52 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 3.5 stars.
- Deliso Pizza
- Located at 829 Biglerville Road in Gettysburg, this pizza shop offers gluten-free pizzas.
- This pizza shop has a total of 59 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4.5 stars.
- Food 101
- Located at 101 Chambersburg Street in Gettysburg, this restaurant offers gluten-free options, such as gluten-free sandwiches.
- This restaurant has 552 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4.5 stars.
Cumberland County
- Healthy You Café
- Located at 4500 Marketplace Way in Enola, this café offers many vegetarian and gluten-free options.
- The bakery has 34 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 5 stars.
- La Bella Sicilia Bakery
- Located at 5510 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, this Italian bakery offers gluten-free bakery items, as well as pre-packaged pastas for purchase.
- The bakery has 77 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4 stars.
- The Pizza Grille
- With multiple locations in the Midstate, including locations at 1007 Ritner Highway in Carlisle, 3817 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill, and 901 State Street in Lemoyne, this restaurant offers gluten-free pizzas.
- The restaurants average around 4 stars per location on Yelp, with around 300 reviews in total.
Dauphin County
- Anna Rose Bakery & Coffee Shop
- Located at 100 N 2nd Street in Harrisburg, this bakery offers gluten-free bakery options, as well as coffee.
- The bakery has 67 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4.5 stars.
- Piazza Sorento
- Located at 16 Briarcrest Square in Hershey, this restaurant offers gluten-free pizzas, lasagnas, and more.
- This restaurant has a total of 339 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4 stars.
- The Hershey Pantry
- Located at 801 E Chocolate Avenue in Hershey, this restaurant offers gluten-free sandwiches, wraps, and breakfast options.
- The restaurant has 802 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4 stars.
- The Mill
- Located at 810 Old West Chocolate Avenue in Hershey, this restaurant offers gluten-free food options, as well as gluten-free desserts.
- The restaurant has 621 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4 stars.
Lancaster County
- Chellas Arepa Kitchen
- Located at 1830 Hempstead Road in Lancaster, this Venezuelan and Peruvian restaurant has many gluten-free food options.
- This restaurant has 269 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 5 stars.
- Lancaster Brewing Company
- Located at 302 North Plum Street in Lancaster, this pub has different gluten-free options at the restaurant, including pizza and alcohol.
- This restaurant has 744 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4 stars.
- LUCA
- Located at 436 West James Street in Suite 101 in Lancaster, this Italian restaurant has gluten-free pastas and breads.
- This restaurant has 474 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4 stars.
- Made With Love Not Gluten
- Located at 76 East Main Street in Mount Joy, this restaurant offers bakery items, all of them gluten-free.
- This restaurant has 11 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 5 stars.
- Norbu Lancaster
- Located at 38 N Christian Street in Lancaster, this restaurant offers a mostly gluten-free menu, where most of the carbs are made from chickpeas.
- This restaurant has 39 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 5 stars.
Lebanon County
- Gabby’s Italian Bistro
- Located at 452 East Cumberland Street in Lebanon, this Italian restaurant offers a gluten-free menu.
- This restaurant has 37 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4 stars.
- Lazzaro’s Italian Bistro
- Located at 49 North Railroad Street in Palmyra, this Italian restaurant offers a gluten-free menu.
- This restaurant has 103 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4 stars.
- Quentin Tavern
- Located at 81 West Main Street in Lebanon, this American sports bar features a gluten-free menu.
- This sports bar has 117 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4 stars.
- Sydney Roasting
- Located at 720 Quentin Road Suite 3 in Lebanon, this café offers gluten-free options, including quiche and other café foods.
- This restaurant has 8 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4.5 stars.
If you have a favorite gluten-free restaurant or bakery that you would like added to the list, feel free to email your favorite place to kfuller@abc27.com!