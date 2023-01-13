PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Jan. 13 is National Gluten-Free Day and to celebrate, abc27 has compiled a list of some of the top-rated Gluten-Free restaurants throughout the Midstate, according to Yelp.

These locations are listed as gluten-free, however, please consult with the restaurant beforehand if you have a severe gluten allergy.

Adams County

1863 Restaurant Located at 95 Presidential Circle in Gettysburg, this restaurant offers gluten-free choices. This restaurant has 52 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 3.5 stars.

Deliso Pizza Located at 829 Biglerville Road in Gettysburg, this pizza shop offers gluten-free pizzas. This pizza shop has a total of 59 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4.5 stars.

Food 101 Located at 101 Chambersburg Street in Gettysburg, this restaurant offers gluten-free options, such as gluten-free sandwiches. This restaurant has 552 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4.5 stars.



Cumberland County

Healthy You Café Located at 4500 Marketplace Way in Enola, this café offers many vegetarian and gluten-free options. The bakery has 34 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 5 stars.

La Bella Sicilia Bakery Located at 5510 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, this Italian bakery offers gluten-free bakery items, as well as pre-packaged pastas for purchase. The bakery has 77 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4 stars.

The Pizza Grille With multiple locations in the Midstate, including locations at 1007 Ritner Highway in Carlisle, 3817 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill, and 901 State Street in Lemoyne, this restaurant offers gluten-free pizzas. The restaurants average around 4 stars per location on Yelp, with around 300 reviews in total.



Dauphin County

Anna Rose Bakery & Coffee Shop Located at 100 N 2nd Street in Harrisburg, this bakery offers gluten-free bakery options, as well as coffee. The bakery has 67 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4.5 stars.

Piazza Sorento Located at 16 Briarcrest Square in Hershey, this restaurant offers gluten-free pizzas, lasagnas, and more. This restaurant has a total of 339 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4 stars.

The Hershey Pantry Located at 801 E Chocolate Avenue in Hershey, this restaurant offers gluten-free sandwiches, wraps, and breakfast options. The restaurant has 802 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4 stars.

The Mill Located at 810 Old West Chocolate Avenue in Hershey, this restaurant offers gluten-free food options, as well as gluten-free desserts. The restaurant has 621 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4 stars.



Lancaster County

Chellas Arepa Kitchen Located at 1830 Hempstead Road in Lancaster, this Venezuelan and Peruvian restaurant has many gluten-free food options. This restaurant has 269 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 5 stars.

Lancaster Brewing Company Located at 302 North Plum Street in Lancaster, this pub has different gluten-free options at the restaurant, including pizza and alcohol. This restaurant has 744 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4 stars.

LUCA Located at 436 West James Street in Suite 101 in Lancaster, this Italian restaurant has gluten-free pastas and breads. This restaurant has 474 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4 stars.

Made With Love Not Gluten Located at 76 East Main Street in Mount Joy, this restaurant offers bakery items, all of them gluten-free. This restaurant has 11 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 5 stars.

Norbu Lancaster Located at 38 N Christian Street in Lancaster, this restaurant offers a mostly gluten-free menu, where most of the carbs are made from chickpeas. This restaurant has 39 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 5 stars.



Lebanon County

Gabby’s Italian Bistro Located at 452 East Cumberland Street in Lebanon, this Italian restaurant offers a gluten-free menu. This restaurant has 37 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4 stars.

Lazzaro’s Italian Bistro Located at 49 North Railroad Street in Palmyra, this Italian restaurant offers a gluten-free menu. This restaurant has 103 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4 stars.

Quentin Tavern Located at 81 West Main Street in Lebanon, this American sports bar features a gluten-free menu. This sports bar has 117 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4 stars.

Sydney Roasting Located at 720 Quentin Road Suite 3 in Lebanon, this café offers gluten-free options, including quiche and other café foods. This restaurant has 8 reviews on Yelp, with a total of 4.5 stars.



If you have a favorite gluten-free restaurant or bakery that you would like added to the list, feel free to email your favorite place to kfuller@abc27.com!