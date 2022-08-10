Make some s’mores cookies:

It’s National S’mores day, but you’re in the mood for cookies. That’s tough, but what if I told you that s’mores cookies exist? It’s a little more involved to make, but the outcome will be so rewarding. Check out the recipe here.

Have a drink:

You just made the s’mores cookies, and now you have a ton of dishes to clean up and the kitchen is a mess. Why not have yourself a drink? There are many variations of s’mores cocktails out there that sound delicious, but here is a relatively easy recipe to follow.