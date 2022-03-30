EVERY SCHOOLROOM ON THE PLANET (WHTM) — National Pencil Day celebrates a piece of technology so commonplace we rarely stop to consider how remarkable it is.

Specifically, it marks the day in 1858 when Hyman L. Lipman of Philadelphia received U.S. patent number 19,783, for the first pencil-eraser combination. It functioned a little differently from the modern pencil. The eraser was enclosed in the pencil body like the lead. You sharpened one end to expose the pencil lead, and the other to expose the eraser.

Nicolas Conte (1755-1805) Inventor of the modern pencil “lead”.

Joseph Priestly, who discovered plant gum could be used as an eraser.

Hyman Lipman, inventor of the first pencil with an attached eraser.

Detail of the Lipman patent showing the Pencil-eraser combo.

Annie Johnson, background right, loads the bin with decorated pencils to be capped with erasers at Musgrave Pencil Co. in Shelbyville, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2004. (AP Photo/John Russell)

Taking a test with the trusty #2 pencil

A pencil points out “Pragmatic”, Merriam-Webster’s annual word of the year in Boston, Wednesday Dec. 14, 2011. The adjective, which means practical and locgical, was looked up so often on the company’s online dictionary site that the publisher said “Pragmatic” was the pragmatic choice. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

In this Tuesday, March 1, 2016, photo, pencils are displayed at a Staples store in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

In this Dec. 14, 2015 photo, Mary Federer looks through colored pencils at the DeForest Public Library in DeForest, Wis. Libraries and other groups nationwide are setting up get togethers for adults to color as the practice becomes more and more popular. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

Employees of the Facela Industries prepare pencils to be exported to Mexico, Thursday March 15, 2001 in San Salvador, El Salvador. A free trade accord between Central American countries and Mexico goes into effect Thursday. The trade accord, signed in June, links 124 million consumers, three-quarters of them in Mexico. The treaty lifts tariffs on many agricultural and manufactured goods within 12 years. (AP Photo/Luis Romero)

Pamela Alvarado, left, bundles pencils for a second coat of paint at the Musgrave Pencil Co. in Shelbyville, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2004. (AP Photo/John Russell)

Lipman’s pencil was the culmination of AN evolution in writing instruments that went back centuries-or millennia. If you want to go back to the first caveman making marks on stone or wood with a piece of charcoal. But let’s bypass burnt sticks, clay tablets, stone engravings, painted papyrus, and start with graphite. During the 1500s, people in Europe began to appreciate this highly pure form of carbon as a medium for writing and drawing. (The Aztecs were way ahead of them on this.) It was, of course, a bit messy, so people wrapped sticks of graphite in string or sheepskin-the first pencils in the modern sense. (The word “pencil” comes from Latin “pencillus”, or “little tail”, the name given to small ink brushes used for writing in the Middle Ages.) Around the mid-1500s, the idea of a wood pencil with a piece of graphite enclosed began to spread. The record on who invented this is a bit muddled-a classic case of the old adage that success has many fathers.

At this point, some explanations are in order. Graphite was not originally known as graphite. When first discovered people thought it was a form of lead, and named it “plumbago”, Latin for “lead ore”. Even though it was renamed graphite (derived from the Greek “graphein” meaning “to write”’) in 1789, we still refer to pencils as “leads”, and no doubt school children are still telling each other that if you get poked with a pencil you’ll get lead poisoning.

The “modern” pencil, version one, was invented in 1795 by the French engineer Nicolas-Jacques Conté. As a result of the Napoleonic wars, France had been cut off from the supply of high-quality graphite from England. Conté literally cooked up a substitute. He took the lower quality graphite that was available, mixed it with clay, shaped it into rods, and baked it in a kiln. The same process is made to make pencils leads to this day.

One of the great things about working with graphite is you can erase it if you mess up. The earliest erasers were chunks of stale bread. Then in 1770 Joseph Priestly, the discoverer of oxygen, who lived for a while in Pennsylvania, described vegetable gum as “Excellently adapted to the purpose of wiping from paper the mark of black lead pencil.” We call it rubber.

And finally, it all came together in 1858 with Hyman Lipman’s patent. It can be argued he created the first-word processor. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a word processor as “a device or program used to perform word processing. A pencil is certainly a device; and by combining two technologies, the pencil, and eraser, into one unit, he created the first device to easily allow “do-overs” in writing.

Today more than 14 billion pencils are manufactured each year. Laid end to end, they would circle the world for 62 years. Even with more sophisticated methods of writing, sketching, and drawing available, the venerable pencil continues to hold its own. It’s simple, it’s reliable, it’s portable, and perhaps most importantly, no electricity is required.