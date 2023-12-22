(WHTM) – Every family has specific traditions for every holiday, but Christmas is usually the most tradition-ridden holiday.

Everyone celebrates in their own, unique way with some traditions dating back generations within families. These however are some of the common ways people mark the special holiday. If you’re looking to start a new tradition, one of these might be good for you and your family.

An orange in the stockings

The possible origins of this tradition range from oranges being the only gift available during the depression, they were once scarce and even a tale of generous St. Nicholas leaving gold in a stocking to help a poor man pay the dowry for his three daughters. However this came to be, many families participate in the placing of oranges out of tradition or to remind their loved ones, especially younger children, to appreciate the little things.

The Christmas pickle

This tradition is a fun one. An ornament in the shape of a pickle is hidden in the Christmas tree amongst the other ornaments, where it usually blends in because of its green color. The person to find it first on Christmas day is usually awarded an extra gift either from the owner of the pickle or one that was left specifically by Santa. Sometimes there is no gift, just bragging rights.

The origin of the Christmas pickle is heavily debated. Most believe the Christmas pickle comes from Germany, but most Germans have reported that they have never heard of the tradition.

Opening one present on Christmas Eve

This tradition is for those who just can’t wait for one more sleep until Christmas day to open a present. While some families are strict that no gifts can be opened until after Santa visits and bring his presents, some like to build up excitement for the big day by letting everyone open one gift.

Which present to open can either be chosen by the one receiving it or by the person giving it, such as parents choosing which their child will open.

A Christmas Eve box

This is a present for the whole family the night before Christmas. It can include anything that can be used to celebrate the night before the big day, but common items used are new pajamas, a holiday movie to watch complete with popcorn or other snacks or a festive craft that the whole family can complete together. The main focus is to include items and activities that will keep everyone busy until it’s time to dream of sugar plums.

Baking cookies for Santa

Although store-bought cookies are loved by the jolly man too, making cookies together can be a fun way to pass the time on Christmas Eve.

Feeding the reindeer

The reindeer need fuel for the night too. There are a couple of options for reindeer food. A common one is to use oatmeal and sprinkles. Be sure not to use glitter, as it is bad for the reindeer. These can be thrown on the lawn to guide the reindeer to your home.

Another option is to leave a carrot. In the morning, there will be a few bites taken out by the hungry reindeer.

Reading ‘The Night Before Christmas’

This classic story is great to read throughout the holidays but is perfect for the actual night before Christmas. Some families take turns reading the different pages and some will use different, funny voices to complete the tale.

Looking at lights, with a twist

Enjoying a cup of hot cocoa while looking at lights is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays. This is something many families do, but there is a way to make it extra special. If you are able, have you and your family vote on your favorite light display and award the consensus winner with a note and a gift card to a local grocery store.

It’s a great way to spread some cheer for someone who puts effort into making a display for others to enjoy and a good way to teach kids about giving.

Make a hot chocolate bar

If you want to spice up your Christmas Eve cocoa, consider putting together a hot chocolate bar. Give the option of different hot chocolate flavors and lay out different toppings like whipped cream, sprinkles, toffee, chocolate chips and anything else you and your family enjoy. Offer candy canes as stirrers and enjoy putting together your hot chocolate masterpieces.

Elf on the shelf

This tradition has become more popular in recent years and consists of a little elf who watches children’s behavior starting Dec. 1 and reports back every night to Santa until leaving for the season on Christmas Eve. The elf can be very creative and gets involved in a bunch of entertaining situations. He is in a new location every day and typically part of a fun scene.

Advent calendar

It might be too late to do this this season, but advent calendars are a popular tradition leading up to Christmas. Some range from the first day of December until Christmas Eve and others celebrate the 12 days of Christmas. There are options such as candy or chocolate, but consider mixing things up and choosing one that matches your interest such as a Lego advent calendar, a beauty advent calendar or a tea advent calendar.