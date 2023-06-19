LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time, local Hallmark location is now closed after being in business for over three decades.

Kathy’s Hallmark, located at the Colonial Commons on 5076 Jonestown Road in Harrisburg, announced back on April 8, 2023, that they would be closing its doors in the coming weeks.

According to the Facebook announcement, the owner cited an almost 600% increase in rent as the main contributor “that is forcing [them] to go out of business.” Kathy’s Hallmark also mentioned being charged a portion of the owner’s costs to maintain the common areas, pay real estate taxes, and other utility costs as other contributors to their upcoming closure.

“Our 33 years have provided me with the opportunity to meet many wonderful people. For many customers that have shopped here for many years – thank you! I am truly grateful for all your support. For the new customers, we wish that circumstances were different and we had the time to get to know you better,” Kathy’s announcement said.

To view the full statement from Kathy’s Hallmark, you can click here.

According to a more recent Facebook post by Kathy’s Hallmark, they are now closed as of yesterday on Sunday, June 18.