DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Declassified UFO documents released to the public

Thousands of declassified UFO documents have been released by the CIA and are now available to the public. This information can be found by curious individuals by visiting TheBlackVault.com, operated by author John Greenwald Jr.

Greenwald has gotten hold of everything after a Freedom of Information Act request in which the CIA gave him thousands of files to upload to his site. The documents were made available to him via CD Rom.

It’s easy to get lost for hours by scrolling through the vast number of files on the website.

But even after being given this information, it seems as though the general public is still left with even more questions than answers.