DERRY TOWNSHIP (WHTM) — Derry Township Police Department has announced their K9 Tor will soon get a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Tor’s new vest is sponsored by Kimberly Slaughter of Together Savings Paws and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Power Room and Together Savings Paws”.

“K9 Tor” joined Derry Township police in 2021. He has an unusual specialty; he’s trained in electronics storage detection. Tor can sniff out concealed electronic devices – anything from a cell phone tucked in a bookcase to a thumb drive hidden in a “soda can” with a false top. He’s one of only a handful in the state that can perform this task.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity established in 2009. Their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The armor is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified. As of this writing, they have provided over 5,210 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states.

The program is open to dogs at least 20 months old, actively employed, and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. (Vests have expiration dates, so K9s with expired vests can also participate. ) There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Each vest has a value of $1800.00, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.