(WHTM) – You may smell something sweet from somewhere nearby when you go to the shopping mall. That sweet smell is most likely coming from Auntie Anne’s Pretzel stand.

Auntie Anne’s is the largest pretzel franchise in the world and was founded in Pennsylvania, and even has a connection to the Midstate.

In 1988, Anne Beiler purchased a stand at the farmers market in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, this would be the beginning of Auntie Anne’s.

According to Auntie Anne’s, “Anne started baking pretzels to help fund her husband’s desire to provide free family counseling services for their community.”

Anne was born and raised in Lancaster County in an Amish-Mennonite community and according to Auntie Anne Beiler’s website, up until eighth grade she attended a traditional Amish school.

In July 1988, Anne would open a second location at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, followed by a shop being opened in Middletown, Pennsylvania in 1989.

Auntie Anne’s would then be introduced to malls as well as opening additional locations that were run by family and friends. In 1990, they reached revenues of around $1 million.

According to Funding Universe, each location was run separately with Anne asking for a percentage of monthly revenues.

This would change in 1990 when Carl Smucker wanted a six-month freeze on opening new franchises and referred Anne to Francorp. Francorp then consulted David Hood who would help Anne create a 100-page contract to help with keeping brand integrity.

The prior franchise fee was between $2,500 and $5,000 but would be raised to $15,000 under Hood who would be the director of franchising before becoming the president of the company.

Auntie Anne’s would continue to grow in America having 344 stores in 1995, but the company would then open their first international store in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Today, there are around 1,328 Auntie Anne’s in the United States and 783 locations in 23 countries.

Countries you can find an Auntie Anne’s in are:

Austria

Australia

Bolivia

Belgium

China

Colombia

Chile

Czech Republic

Cyprus

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Greece

France

Hong Kong

Germany

Hungary

Japan

Kuwait

Luxembourg

Malta

Mexico

Netherlands

Nicaragua

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Scandinavia

Spain

Turkey

UAE

Ukraine

In the United States, you can find Auntie Anne’s in all 50 states with Pennsylvania leading the way with around 133 locations.