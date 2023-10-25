(WHTM) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has played football, was a professional wrestler, an actor, an entrepreneur, and even owns his own football league (the XFL).

But did you know that Johnson has roots in Pennsylvania?

Johnson wasn’t born in Pennsylvania, he was born in 1972 in Hayward, California.

He was born into a family of wrestlers, including his father Rocky Johnson, who would become the first African-American champion in professional wrestling.

When Johnson was 15 his family moved to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where he would attend Freedom High School and graduate from there in 1990.

Johnson would initially be on the track team until his junior year when the football coach reached out to him.

In Johnson’s junior year, he played defensive tackle for Freedom High School and rose up the ranks to become a football star.

By his senior year, Johnson would become one of the best players in the county and would get a full-ride scholarship to Miami to continue his football career.

Although Johnson has lived in several places, he’s said he will always remember the place where he graduated and spent most of his teenage years.

In 2021, Johnson would make a hype video for the Freedom High School football team which was about to take on the number one team at the time.

On top of making the video, Johnson also sent the players Project Rock gear.

Freedom would go on to beat the number one team 42-7. In a tweet from Johnson, he congratulated the team on their win.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would return to Pennsylvania as the WWE Champion on March 29, 2013, in Hershey.

Johnson would have a promo on that show in Hershey talking about growing up in Bethlehem and visiting Hershey.

Bethlehem even got a shout-out on “Ballers,” but according to Lehigh Valley Live, it came with mixed reviews.

Johnson played Spencer Strasmore in the show and when discussing his character’s youth at a party he said how he thought he would never get out of that mill town and live his current life.