(WHTM) — Pennsylvania is home to many landmarks such as the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and Gettysburg National Park. But there is one landmark that many people do not think about when they think of the Keystone State.

The Pagoda is a building located in Reading, Berks County, and has been a symbol for the city for over 100 years. It was built in 1908 by William A Witman for $50,000. It was designed by the Father-son team James and Charles Matz and was designed to cover a scar that was caused by a stone quarry owned by Witman.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Located on Mount Penn just outside the city of Reading, the building is seven stories tall and was originally built to be a centerpiece for a luxury resort. Unfortunately, the resort never materialized, due to a liquor license being denied.

Presently, the city of Reading owns the Pagoda. The building sits 886 feet above the city. The building is 28 feet wide, 50 feet long and 72 feet high. At the top of the structure, there is a Japanese bell made in 1739. Called a tocsin, the bell was cast in the Mie Prefecture of Japan. The bell was purchased by Witman and the bell arrived in Reading via the Suez Canal.

In 1972, the building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

According to berkshistory.com, many repairs and improvements have been done to the Pagoda, including the addition of red neon lights and other repairs. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the building has been closed due to restoration and additional improvements. This was done after the city conducted a safety review of the structure and needed to improve the building.

Visitors can tour the grounds and see the building from the outside. The ground where the pagoda sits is open from dawn to dusk every day. More information can be found by clicking here.