(WHTM) – The grand stage for golfing is in Augusta, Georgia, but the oldest golf course that is still in use in America calls Pennsylvania home.

The Foxburg Country Club in Clarion County opened in 1887 and was created by Joseph Fox.

The original eight-hole golf course would eventually be made into nine holes, according to the Foxburg Country Club website.

John Dunkle was paid an annual salary of $15 to cut the fairways with a scythe.

The clubhouse would transform from a house that the club purchased in 1941, this is still the current clubhouse location.

Foxburg Country Club clubhouse

With some of the tiniest greens probably in the country, it’s only 3,400 yards for the nine holes. There are two sets of tees, so you play it twice and you get your 18 holes.

Foxburg Country Club states that Fox was able to bring the game to Foxburg and help spread it across the state of Pennsylvania and the United States, even though golf was known as the “wealthy man’s sport.”

The course is said to be designed after the Old Course at St. Andrews in the United Kingdom, but this is a local legend.

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – JUNE 4: The Swilcan Bridge with the par 4 18th hole and the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews Clubhouse behind on the Old Course at St Andrews, on June 4, 2004 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by David Alexander/Getty Images)

The country club states that this was unable to happen due to the lay of the land, but that many golfers find the course challenging due to its narrow fairways and small greens.

According to the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association, Foxburg was added to the list of the National Register of Historic Places.

For those golfers who want to attempt the challenge of the Foxburg Country Club, memberships and tee times can be found here.