(WHTM) – Everyone has different shoe sizes, but this shoe may only fit a giant.

According to World Record Academy, the Haines Shoe House located in Hellam Township, Pennsylvania is the world’s largest shoe house. The house even made appearances on “The Amazing Race” in 2005 and HGTV’s “What’s With That House” in 2007.

According to The Haines Shoe House, the house was built in 1949, cost $26,000, and is 48 feet long, 25 feet high, and 17 feet wide. The shoe house also includes three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a living room, a kitchen/dinette, and a recreation room.

Credit: Jen and John Beatty

The shoe house was built by Mahlon Haines to promote his shoe stores. Newlyweds, senior couples, and vacation goers were the first to stay in the house.

Haines wanted the home to be shaped like a work boot with the living room in the toe, the kitchen in the heel, the two bedrooms in the ankle, and the recreation room in the instep.

According to World’s Largest Things, a smaller giant shoe in the backyard acts as a doghouse.

The Haines Shoe House states that Mr. Haines never lived in the house and when he died in 1962 the home would go to the employees who sold it two years later.

The house was sold to a dentist who for 20 years used it as an ice cream parlor before it was sold in 1987 to Haines’ granddaughter.

Haines’ granddaughter would renovate the shoe house before selling it again to a couple who used it for tours.

In 2003, the couple would sell the home which received renovations in 2007.

Since 2007, the home had two more ownerships and is currently owned by Waylon and Naomi Brown who lease the property as a short-term rental on VRBO.

The Pennsylvania Museum Commission gave The Haines Shoe House a Historical Marker in 2022.