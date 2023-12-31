(WHTM) – Yogi Bear first appeared in 1958 on “The Huckleberry Hound Show” and the character would receive his show in 1961.

The character resides in Jellystone Park, but the largest Yogi Bear in the world is located at Parker’s Indian Trading Post in Cooksburg, Pennsylvania, according to the World Record Academy.

Parker’s Indian Trading Post is located in Cook Forest State Park and was established in the 1950s, but it isn’t one of the five “Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Parks” in Pennsylvania.

The first Jellystone Park opened in 1969 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania’s locations are:

Quarryville, Lancaster County

Milton, Northumberland County

Mill Run, Fayette County

Mansfield, Tioga County

Harrisville, Butler County

The Jellystone Park’s includes water attractions, indoor activities, outdoor activities, characters, themed events, and entertainment. To find a Jellystone Park near you, click here.

As mentioned above, Yogi Bear was introduced in 1958, according to Facts, these are more facts about the legendary character:

Yogi has his own catchphrase, “I’m smarter than the average bear”

Yogi was voiced by Daws Butler

Yogi’s sidekick was Boo-Boo the bear

Yogi’s girlfriend is named Cindy Bear

Yogi appeared in comic books

There is a theme park attraction named “The Yogi Bear Show: The Ride”

Yogi was inspired by Smokey Bear

Yogi was created by Hanna-Barbera Productions

Yogi and Boo-Boo’s goal was to escape/evade Ranger Smith

Parker’s Indian Trading Post has a Native American gift, souvenir, and rock shop.

For more information about Parker’s Indian Trading Post, visit their website here or their Facebook page.

