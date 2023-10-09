PENNSYLVANIA, (WHTM) — According to National Today, Oct. 9 is considered to be National Moldy Cheese Day. This is a day to celebrate cheeses such as brie and blue cheeses. In fact, any cheese can be celebrated every day, since it is so delicious!

But did you know that Pennsylvania is a leader in dairy production and cheese?

According to Cheese Culture Magazine, Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the country for dairy production and has more raw milk cheese makers than any other state in the country.

There is even a Pennsylvania Cheese Guild, which offers a cheese trail for those who want to try cheeses from all over the Keystone State.

Here are a few of the places where you can try local cheeses in the Midstate:

Alpine Heritage Creamery, Paradise, Lancaster County

This is a second-generation dairy farm and creamery that is located in the middle of Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Ephraim Miller, a cheesemaker at the farm, creates long-aged cheeses made from cow’s milk. The farm offers cheddar, goudas, smoked, and flavored cheeses.

More information can be found here

Misty Creek Goat Dairy, Leola, Lancaster County

The Pennsylvania Cheese Guild states that this is one of Pennsylvania’s earliest artisan cheese makers. The family-owned farm produces goat and cow’s milk cheeses inspired by French styles of cheesemaking as well as Pennsylvania Dutch roots. The farm offers blue cheeses, cheddar, fresh, smoked, washed rind, and flavored cheeses.

More information can be found here.

Hillacres Pride, Peach Bottom, Lancaster County

The Pa. Cheese Guild says that this three-generation family farm creates both fresh and aged cheeses from a herd of registered Jersey cows. This farm offers bloomy rind, cheddar, flavored, raw, smoked, and specially aged cheeses.

More information can be found here.

Caputo Brothers Creamery, Spring Grove, York County

This family-owned cheese business has been producing the country’s only naturally fermented cheese curds that can be stretched into fresh mozzarella since 2011. In addition, they create award-winning cave-aged and beer cheeses. This creamery offers cheese curds, flavored, fresh, Gouda, and Italian cheeses made of cow and water buffalo milk.

More information can be found here.

Keswick Creamery, Newburg, Cumberland County

This farm features registered Jersey cows since 1974 and started farming in 1978. The farm states that their cows are not confined to a barn and are able to graze freely on lush pastures. This farm creates Alpine, bloomy rind, blue, cheddar, cheese curds, flavored, fresh, gouda, Italian, and other cheeses.

More information can be found here.

Jubilee Heritage Cheese, Middletown, Dauphin County

This family farm has been creating handcrafted cheeses for decades and is on its 10th generation. The farm creates cheeses with cow’s milk in the style of Cheddar, flavored, pasteurized, flavored, and smoked.

More information can be found here.