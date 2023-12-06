(WHTM) – Pennsylvania was founded on March 4, 1681, and currently has 67 counties, 2,560 municipalities, a population of 12,972,008, and is spelled wrong on the Liberty Bell and the U.S. Constitution.

According to the National Science Foundation (NSF), Pennsylvania is spelled “Pensylvania” on the Liberty Bell but technically isn’t wrong as it was spelled in multiple ways at the time.

This isn’t the only place that Pennsylvania is spelled with one “N,” according to the American Civil Liberties Union, Pennsylvania is also spelled “wrong” in the U.S. Constitution.

The Liberty Bell was created in 1752 and Bens Guide states that one year later the bell would crack, so they created a second one. This second Liberty Bell would also form a crack in 1846 and ring for the last time on George Washington’s birthday.

Shown is the Liberty Bell on Thursday, May 5, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

More facts about the Liberty Bell are (according to NSF):

The bell weighs 2,080 pounds.

The circumference around the crown is six feet eleven inches. The circumference of the lip is 12 feet. From lip to crown is three feet.

The bell is made from copper, tin, lead, zinc, arsenic, gold and silver.

The strike note of the Bell is E-flat.

The Liberty Bell resided in three places Independence Hall (1753 through 1976 The Liberty Bell Pavilion (1976 through 2003) Liberty Bell Center (2003 through present)

The original bell cost $225.50 and the recasting would cost $54

The U.S. Constitution was written in 1787 and signed on Sep. 17, 1787, and has 4,543 words (this makes it the oldest and shortest written constitution of any major government in the world, according to Constitution Facts.

This photo made available by the U.S. National Archives shows a portion of the first page of the United States Constitution. (National Archives via AP)

The U.S. Constitution was signed by:

Washington, George, Virginia

Franklin, Benjamin, Pennsylvania

Madison, James, Virginia Hamilton, Alexander, New York

Morris, Gouverneur, Pennsylvania

Morris, Robert, Pennsylvania

Wilson, James, Pennsylvania

Pinckney, Chas. Cotesworth, South Carolina

Pinckney, Chas, South Carolina

Rutledge, John, South Carolina

Butler, Pierce, South Carolina

Sherman, Roger, Connecticut

Johnson, William Samuel, Connecticut

McHenry, James, Maryland

Read, George, Delaware

Bassett, Richard, Delaware

Spaight, Richard Dobbs, North Carolina

Blount, William, North Carolina

Williamson, Hugh, North Carolina

Jenifer, Daniel of St. Thomas, Maryland

King, Rufus, Massachusetts

Gorham, Nathaniel, Massachusetts

Dayton, Jonathan, New Jersey

Carroll, Daniel, Maryland

Few, William, Georgia

Baldwin, Abraham, Georgia

Langdon, John, New Hampshire

Gilman, Nicholas, New Hampshire

Livingston, William, New Jersey

Paterson, William, New Jersey

Mifflin, Thomas, Pennsylvania

Clymer, George, Pennsylvania

FitzSimons, Thomas, Pennsylvania

Ingersoll, Jared, Pennsylvania

Bedford, Gunning, Jr., Delaware

Brearley, David, New Jersey

Dickinson, John, Delaware

Blair, John, Virginia

Broom, Jacob, Delaware

