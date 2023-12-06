(WHTM) – Pennsylvania was founded on March 4, 1681, and currently has 67 counties, 2,560 municipalities, a population of 12,972,008, and is spelled wrong on the Liberty Bell and the U.S. Constitution.
According to the National Science Foundation (NSF), Pennsylvania is spelled “Pensylvania” on the Liberty Bell but technically isn’t wrong as it was spelled in multiple ways at the time.
This isn’t the only place that Pennsylvania is spelled with one “N,” according to the American Civil Liberties Union, Pennsylvania is also spelled “wrong” in the U.S. Constitution.
The Liberty Bell was created in 1752 and Bens Guide states that one year later the bell would crack, so they created a second one. This second Liberty Bell would also form a crack in 1846 and ring for the last time on George Washington’s birthday.
More facts about the Liberty Bell are (according to NSF):
- The bell weighs 2,080 pounds.
- The circumference around the crown is six feet eleven inches.
- The circumference of the lip is 12 feet.
- From lip to crown is three feet.
- The bell is made from copper, tin, lead, zinc, arsenic, gold and silver.
- The strike note of the Bell is E-flat.
- The Liberty Bell resided in three places
- Independence Hall (1753 through 1976
- The Liberty Bell Pavilion (1976 through 2003)
- Liberty Bell Center (2003 through present)
- The original bell cost $225.50 and the recasting would cost $54
The U.S. Constitution was written in 1787 and signed on Sep. 17, 1787, and has 4,543 words (this makes it the oldest and shortest written constitution of any major government in the world, according to Constitution Facts.
The U.S. Constitution was signed by:
- Washington, George, Virginia
- Franklin, Benjamin, Pennsylvania
- Madison, James, Virginia Hamilton, Alexander, New York
- Morris, Gouverneur, Pennsylvania
- Morris, Robert, Pennsylvania
- Wilson, James, Pennsylvania
- Pinckney, Chas. Cotesworth, South Carolina
- Pinckney, Chas, South Carolina
- Rutledge, John, South Carolina
- Butler, Pierce, South Carolina
- Sherman, Roger, Connecticut
- Johnson, William Samuel, Connecticut
- McHenry, James, Maryland
- Read, George, Delaware
- Bassett, Richard, Delaware
- Spaight, Richard Dobbs, North Carolina
- Blount, William, North Carolina
- Williamson, Hugh, North Carolina
- Jenifer, Daniel of St. Thomas, Maryland
- King, Rufus, Massachusetts
- Gorham, Nathaniel, Massachusetts
- Dayton, Jonathan, New Jersey
- Carroll, Daniel, Maryland
- Few, William, Georgia
- Baldwin, Abraham, Georgia
- Langdon, John, New Hampshire
- Gilman, Nicholas, New Hampshire
- Livingston, William, New Jersey
- Paterson, William, New Jersey
- Mifflin, Thomas, Pennsylvania
- Clymer, George, Pennsylvania
- FitzSimons, Thomas, Pennsylvania
- Ingersoll, Jared, Pennsylvania
- Bedford, Gunning, Jr., Delaware
- Brearley, David, New Jersey
- Dickinson, John, Delaware
- Blair, John, Virginia
- Broom, Jacob, Delaware
More facts about the U.S. Constitution are (according to Constitution Center):
- It was prepared in secret.
- 39 of the 55 delegates signed the Constitution, three of them dissented, and two of America’s Founding Fathers didn’t sign due to being out of the country.
- The oldest to sign the Constitution is Benjamin Franklin (81) and the youngest is Jonathon Dayton (26).
- The original Constitution is on display in Washington D.C. at the National Archives.
- More than 11,000 amendments have been introduced to Congress but only 27 of those amendments were approved.