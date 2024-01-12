(WHTM) – Pennsylvania has been home to many firsts to happen in America or even in the world so of course it’s home to the world’s first general-purpose computer.

The name of the computer was ENIAC (Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer). It was built at The University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) by John Mauchly and Presper Eckert Jr. and introduced on Feb. 14, 1946.

According to UPenn, the computer was called, “an amazing machine which applies electronic speeds for the first time to mathematical tasks hitherto too difficult and cumbersome for solution.”

UPenn also stated that the computer was able to do 5,000 additions per second making it the fastest computational device.

Unlike today’s computers, the ENIAC was mostly used to compute values for artillery range tables.

The ENIAC weighed around 30 tons, was in a room that was 30 by 50 feet, had 40 panels, 500,000 soldered joints with 70,000 resistors, and 10,000 capacitors.

The computer used 150 kilowatts of electricity.

According to UPenn, the ENIAC included the following characteristics; arithmetic, memory, and control elements.

The computer cost $400,000 and was used to do calculations for the construction of a hydrogen bomb.

The ENIAC gave way to the future of computers. Computers were still massive machines but eventually became faster, smaller, and more affordable.

In 1981, IBM produced the first PC and by the mid-1990s the World Wide Web (WWW) would be created, thus creating Google in 1998 giving the world the answers to almost any question it had.

The ENIAC is still at UPenn on the ground floor of the Moore Building and a portion of it can be found at the Smithsonian.