PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Roller coasters are present throughout the country and the world. With ever-changing technology, the amount of roller coasters continues to grow. Most coasters built presently are made of steel, however before that (usually before the 1970s), most roller coasters were made of wood.

Wooden roller coasters are designed by using running rails, which are flattened steel strips that are mounted on laminated wooden tracks. The support structure is usually comprised of a wooden lattice structure, although some are supported by steel beams.

Many coasters of this type are built with southern yellow pine and are typically built on-site. Some coasters are made of pre-fabricated wood pieces, which are laser cut and allow for quicker construction. Wooden coasters require more maintenance than steel coasters, with some coasters being retracked after so many years of operating.

Pennsylvania is home to the most wooden roller coasters in the country with 16 currently operating. Ohio comes in second with eight wooden coasters. Pennsylvania is also home to the world’s oldest operating roller coaster: Leap The Dips, which opened on June 2, 1902, and also happens to be a wooden coaster.

Below are all wooden coasters that are still in operation in Pennsylvania.

Name Park Opening Year Comet Hersheypark 1946 Lightning Racer Hersheypark 2000 Jack Rabbit Kennywood 1920 Racer Kennywood 1927 Thunderbolt Kennywood 1924 Phoenix Knoebels Amusment Resort 1985 Thunderhawk Dorney Park 1924 Leap the Dips Lakemont Park 1902 Skyliner Lakemont Park 1987 Kingdom Coaster Dutch Wonderland 1992 Rollo Coaster Idlewild 1938 Comet Waldameer 1951 Twister Knoebels Amusement Resort 1999 Flying Turns Knoebels Amusement Resort 2013 Ravine Flyer II Waldameer 2008 Oscar’s Wacky Taxi Sesame Place 2018 All data sourced from the Roller Coaster Database

There is one wooden coaster that is still standing but not operating, according to the Roller Coaster Database. This was the Cyclone, located at the defunct Williams Grove Amusement Park, which was located in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. This coaster featured a drop of 60 feet and was 2,300 feet long.