PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Roller coasters are present throughout the country and the world. With ever-changing technology, the amount of roller coasters continues to grow. Most coasters built presently are made of steel, however before that (usually before the 1970s), most roller coasters were made of wood.

Wooden roller coasters are designed by using running rails, which are flattened steel strips that are mounted on laminated wooden tracks. The support structure is usually comprised of a wooden lattice structure, although some are supported by steel beams.

Many coasters of this type are built with southern yellow pine and are typically built on-site. Some coasters are made of pre-fabricated wood pieces, which are laser cut and allow for quicker construction. Wooden coasters require more maintenance than steel coasters, with some coasters being retracked after so many years of operating.

Pennsylvania is home to the most wooden roller coasters in the country with 16 currently operating. Ohio comes in second with eight wooden coasters. Pennsylvania is also home to the world’s oldest operating roller coaster: Leap The Dips, which opened on June 2, 1902, and also happens to be a wooden coaster.

Below are all wooden coasters that are still in operation in Pennsylvania.

NameParkOpening Year
CometHersheypark1946
Lightning RacerHersheypark2000
Jack RabbitKennywood1920
RacerKennywood1927
ThunderboltKennywood1924
PhoenixKnoebels Amusment Resort1985
ThunderhawkDorney Park1924
Leap the DipsLakemont Park1902
SkylinerLakemont Park1987
Kingdom CoasterDutch Wonderland1992
Rollo CoasterIdlewild1938
Comet Waldameer1951
TwisterKnoebels Amusement Resort1999
Flying TurnsKnoebels Amusement Resort2013
Ravine Flyer IIWaldameer2008
Oscar’s Wacky TaxiSesame Place2018
All data sourced from the Roller Coaster Database

There is one wooden coaster that is still standing but not operating, according to the Roller Coaster Database. This was the Cyclone, located at the defunct Williams Grove Amusement Park, which was located in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. This coaster featured a drop of 60 feet and was 2,300 feet long.