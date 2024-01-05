(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania state bird is the ruffed grouse, but that specific bird isn’t on the list of the most commonly found birds in Pennsylvania, according to Bird Watching HQ.

10. Red-winged Blackbird

The male and female red-winged blackbirds don’t look the same. The male is black with bright red and yellow patches on the shoulders while the female is brown and streaked with yellow near the bill.

According to All About Birds, their habitat is marshes, their food is insects, their nest is a shrub, they are ground foragers, and are a low conservation concern.

They can be spotted year-round in Pennsylvania.

Red Winged Black Bird – Isolated Perched – Green Background

9. White-breasted Nuthatch

As the name implies, this bird has a white chest and both the male and female are similar except for the male has a black crown on their head while the female has a blue-gray crown.

The white-breasted nuthatch’s habitat is forests, they eat insects, they nest in a cavity, they are bark foragers, and they are a low conservation concern.

They can be found in Pennsylvania year-round.

A white-breasted nuthatch (Sitta Carolinensis) on a branch in winter.

8. Song Sparrow

The song sparrow has brown streaks on its chest and the head has a brown crown with a grey stripe.

Their habitat is an open woodland, they eat insects, their nest is a shrub, they are ground foragers, and they are a low conservation concern.

They can be found year-round in Pennsylvania.

Beautiful song sparrow bird singing with beak wide open on a thorny branch.

7. American Crow

The American crow is an all-black bird with long legs and a long bill.

Their habitat is open woodlands, they are omnivores, they nest in a tree, they are ground foragers, and they are a low conservation concern.

They can be found in Pennsylvania all year round.

American Crow sitting on a fence post with selective focus and bokeh green background.

6. House Finch

The male house finch will have a rose red color around its head and upper breast with brown streaks on their back, tail, and belly. The female is brown with streaks in the same locations as the male.

Their habitat is towns, they eat seeds, they nest in a tree, they are ground forager, and are a low conservation concern.

They can be found year-round in Pennsylvania.

The House Finch (Haemorhous mexicanus) is a year-round resident of North America and the Hawaiian Islands. Male coloration varies in intensity with availability of the berries and fruits in its diet. As a result, the colors range from pale straw-yellow to bright orange to deep red. Adult females have brown upperparts and streaked underparts. This mating pair, lovingly looking at each other, was photographed in Edgewood, Washington State, USA.

5. House Sparrow

The male house sparrow has a gray crown with black under their beek, and white cheeks, the side of the face and neck are a chestnut color, and the backs are brown. The female is a brown color with black streaks on the back.

Their habitat is towns, they are omnivores, they nest in a cavity, they are ground foragers, and are a low conservation concern.

In Pennsylvania, they are found all year round.

Male and female house sparrows perched on a branch

4. American Goldfinch

The American goldfinch looks different depending on the season. In the summer, the males are bright yellow with a black cap and their wings are also black. The female’s yellow is dull and doesn’t have a black cap.

During the winter, both males and females have a light brown or olive color with black and white wing bars.

Their habitat is the open woodlands, they eat seeds, nest in shrubs, are foliage gleaners, and are a low conservation concern.

American Goldfinch – Male

3. Hairy Woodpecker

The hairy woodpeckers are black and white with striped heads, and the bills are chisel-like, but the male has a red patch on the back of their head.

Their habitat is forests, they eat insects, they nest in a cavity, they are bark foragers, and are a low conservation concern.

They can be found in Pennsylvania all year round.

A male hairy woodpecker (Picoides villosus) perching on a branch in winter.

2. Downy Woodpecker

The downy woodpecker looks very similar to the hairy woodpecker. They are black on their backs with white spots/streaks, have white bellies, and a short bill, and the male has a red spot on the back of their head.

Their habitat is forests, they eat insects, they nest in a cavity, they are bark foragers, and are a low conservation concern.

They can be found in Pennsylvania all year long.

1. American Robin

The American robin has a rusty red breast with a dark-colored head and back and white splotches around the eyes.

Their habitat is the open woodlands, they eat insects, they nest in a tree, they are ground foragers, and are a low conservation concern.

They can be found all year round in Pennsylvania.

American robin in bright breeding plumage posing on a branch in spring in the backyard.

According to Bird Advisors, there are 448 species of bird found in Pennsylvania with the largest being the bald eagle and the smallest being the calliope hummingbird