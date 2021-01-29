DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Advice from a local financial planner during stock market chaos

In the most recent stock market chaos, many people young and old have made some rash financial decisions that they may or may not regret. While at the same time many have made out great within the past few days, as well.

Today, abc27 News spoke with a local financial planner and owner of Frampton Financial Corporation, Chris Frampton, to give advice to the Midstate who are not day-traders and are instead sticking to long term financial planning.

His advice is rather simple, do not do anything rash and stick to what you know. He also claims that you should seek an adviser to help you guide these money decisions, speaking with someone you know and trust is key.

Everybody’s financial needs and plans are unique.