DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Cross-Country Skiing at Gifford Pinchot State Park

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly two days after a huge snowstorm in the Midstate, Pennsylvanians were gifted with a 40-degree sunny day with a layer of snow that brings that winter look the Northeast dreams about.

Today was the perfect day for a winter walk or some cross-country skiing at Gifford Pinchot State Park in northern York County. Retired couple Larry and Gloria Moyer from Newberry Township took the opportunity this afternoon to do just that.

Cross-country skiing is a lot more peaceful and hardworking compared to skiing down the street at Roundtop Mountain Resort. For example, there is no ski lift to take you up any hills.

This couple loves to take advantage of getting this type of exercise whenever they can.

A downright gorgeous day to be outside before another snowstorm to be expected this weekend before the Big Game.