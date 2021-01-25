DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Downtown Dollars are another way to support local businesses through COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Alliance and Downtown Investment District offer “Downtown Dollars,” which are gift certificates that can be spent at dozens of participating Lancaster businesses.

They can be purchased in $5 and $10 amounts from the City of Lancaster Office of Promotion website. Then they can be spent at participating retailers and restaurants, as well as other sites such as salons, explains Anne Williams, Lancaster City Alliance’s director of communications.

Downtown Dollars have been around for a few years, but for those seeking ways to support local businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues into 2021, they’re “a fun way to promote shopping downtown right now when everyone needs it,” Williams says.

And for anyone looking for a Valentine’s Day present in the next few weeks, Downtown Dollars may be the solution — Williams says they make great gifts.

Williams notes that it’s important to spend Downtown Dollars after getting them, as the businesses only receive the money for the certificates after they are used. A list of businesses that accept Downtown Dollars can be found here.

“This is just one more way to put a smile on people’s faces, one more way to connect, one more way to support small businesses,” says Williams.