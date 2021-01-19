DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Dozens of Pa. National Guard patrol U.S. Capitol building

Digital Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– An eerie and quiet day outside of the state Capitol building in wake of a transition of power in D.C., but the added security is very noticeable. 

Dozens of Pennsylvania National Guard members patrolled outside of the Harrisburg Capitol building Tuesday afternoon. Added security has been activated due to tomorrow’s Presidential Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Orange fencing still surrounds the building plastered with signs saying, “No Access Beyond This Point.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss