DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Dozens of Pa. National Guard patrol U.S. Capitol building

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– An eerie and quiet day outside of the state Capitol building in wake of a transition of power in D.C., but the added security is very noticeable.

Dozens of Pennsylvania National Guard members patrolled outside of the Harrisburg Capitol building Tuesday afternoon. Added security has been activated due to tomorrow’s Presidential Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Orange fencing still surrounds the building plastered with signs saying, “No Access Beyond This Point.”