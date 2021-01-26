DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Group helping businesses set anti-racism resolutions in upcoming meeting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — SafeHouse Lancaster’s Anti-Racist Businesses and Community (ABC) Group will help businesses and community leaders set anti-racism resolutions for 2021 in their upcoming meeting.

During the meeting, which will be held virtually on Sunday, Jan. 31, the group of business and community leaders will set “anti-racist goals for how business owners want to run their businesses better,” says Tess Feiler, who is the ally-business director and social media manager for SafeHouse Lancaster. Feiler is also one of the co-facilitators of the ABC Group meetings.

Feiler hopes that on Sunday, business owners and community leaders participating in the group will look for ways to engage with Black History Month (February) and to use their platforms to educate the community on anti-racism.

In order to maintain accountability for the resolutions set during the meeting, Feiler explains that participants will work together to develop S.M.A.R.T. goals, or goals that are specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and time-bound.

ABC Group meetings are held once per month. January’s meeting will be the third since the group was created. Feiler says the meetings have evolved slightly from original expectations.

“We were really anticipating that this would be very education-based and very instructional, and have some discussion, but we’re really seeing that our members know a lot already,” says Feiler, noting that meetings are now more like 40% instruction and 60% discussion.

For an ABC Group resolution, Feiler hopes that the group will continue facilitating connections within the community throughout this year.

“I’d much rather — by the end of 2021 — see growth in the connections versus the amount of members that we have,” Feiler says. “I think that our goal is to see those connections just be strengthened and doubled.”

Those interested in joining the ABC Group can visit the Facebook group. More information about SafeHouse Lancaster can be found on the organization’s website or Facebook page.