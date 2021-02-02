DIGITAL ORIGINAL: How many of these snowy Lancaster County sights do you recognize?

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Do you recognize these snowy sights from around Lancaster County? The photos start out harder and then get easier to identify, so see how quickly you can figure out each location.
Parts of Lancaster County got more than a foot of snow over the last couple of days. Everything from the area’s quintessential farms to its downtown streets received a coating of snow.
Did you recognize the snow-covered scenery pictured at the beginning of the article? Here are the locations, in order:
- Kauffman’s Distillery Covered Bridge (photo 1)
- The Tree House playground (photos 2-3)
- Lititz Springs Park and downtown Lititz (photos 4-8)
- Dutch Wonderland (photos 9-10)
- Cherry Hill Orchards (photos 11-12)
- Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (photos 13-14)
- Fulton Theatre (photos 15-16)
- Lancaster Central Market (photos 17-19)
- Soldiers and Sailors Monument (photos 20-21)
- Newspaper reader sculpture in Lancaster City (photos 22-23)
- Turkey Hill Experience (photos 24-26)