DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Lancaster clothing bank reopens after precautionary shutdown

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub’s clothing bank recently reopened and is once again providing free clothing to clients in the county.

Alexandra Schramm, interim executive director of the Lancaster County Food Hub, explains that they decided to close down the clothing bank in late November as COVID-19 cases increased around the holidays.

Now, once again, “We’re here. We’re open. We are neighbors helping neighbors in need,” Schramm says.

The clothing bank is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9:30-11:45 a.m. Clients can peruse the clothing, and other items like purses and beauty products, one at a time in 15-minute increments.

“Anyone can come in and receive clothes once every other month,” says Schramm. She says the intake process is simple — clients just need to bring a photo ID and social security card to verify that they are Lancaster County residents.

The clothing bank has implemented several COVID-19 safety practices including mask wearing, social distancing and protective dividers between staff and clients.

For those interested in donating, new or gently used clothing can be dropped off at the Lancaster County Food Hub’s 27 W. Clay St. entrance Monday through Friday from 9-3:30. People delivering clothing should ring the doorbell, and a volunteer will assist them with the donation.

Schramm says that right now winter coats and gloves are especially appreciated, though clothing for all seasons is welcomed. The Lancaster County Food Hub also has an Amazon Smiles website for donations of new garments, the link to which can be found here.

“At the Lancaster County Food Hub, we focus [on providing] food and clothing…so that our clients can focus on the more important things like paying a medical bill, or paying their rent, or putting gas in their car,” says Schramm. “Whatever it is, if we provide the basics, then they can go above and beyond and help their family.”

Learn more about the Lancaster County Food Hub’s other services here.