DIGITAL ORIGINAL: LCHA collecting art donations to display for residents

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Housing Authority is asking for donations of new and gently used artwork to display in the halls of their Farnum Street East and Church Street Towers residences.

“With everything that’s going on in the world, art is one of those common things that can bring everybody together,” says Barbara Ellis Wilson, LCHA executive director.

Ellis Wilson says that the LCHA had to close down community spaces and gatherings due to COVID-19, “and these were important socializing events in [residents’] lives, so in addition to trying to figure out ways to nourish them with food, we also thought, how can we nourish their souls?”

The answer: hold an art drive to brighten the halls of the apartment buildings. They have already received several donations, and Ellis Wilson says they’ve also been in contact with a Lancaster school district as well as a muralist interested in contributing art.

From the LCHA’s Facebook

The art will uplift many, hanging in the halls of “our combined 18 floors of two towers that house over 300 people,” says Ellis Wilson.

While isolated due to coronavirus safety concerns, many artists have been finding creative outlets to fill their time. This art drive may provide a home for the art they’ve been producing. “It’s a win-win. It helps the people that have been using their talents to create art during this time to help brighten someone else’s day,” Ellis Wilson says.

Those interested in donating art can contact Susan Walker via email at swalker@lchapa.com or via phone at 717-397-2835 ext. 3038. The art drive is ongoing and does not yet have an end date.

According to the organization’s website, the LCHA provides “affordable housing to eligible single persons, couples and families within the City of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.”