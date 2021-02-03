DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Live-stream Bald Eagle nest in Hanover, Pa.

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — After two previous years of unsuccessful nesting seasons for Hanover bald eagle pair “Liberty” and “Freedom,” the two love birds are preparing for what hopes to be their comeback year.

The female bald eagle has her first egg on Tuesday afternoon.

Eagle enthusiasts and casual observers can stream the Hanover eagle nest 24/7 as the pair enters their seventh consecutive nesting season together. The stream was made available through a partnership between the Pennsylvania Game Commission and HDOnTap.

The bald eagle’s history in Pennsylvania is a precarious one. Only 30 years ago, Pa. had a mere three nests left in the entire state.

With the help of the Canadian government and several agencies including the Pennsylvania Game Commission, bald eagle chicks were brought back to Pennsylvania to reintroduce bald eagles to the Northeast.



“We are excited for the 2021 Hanover Bald Eagle Nesting Season. This is one of our most popular live cameras,” says Tiffany Sears, HDOnTap Co-Founder. “Since 2015, viewers have enjoyed over 40 million hours of 24-7, live HD video and audio from the nest, as well as daily time-lapse clips on screens worldwide.”



Let’s all hope for the best result during this nesting season!

To view these amazing birds in action, click here.